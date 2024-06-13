It said the low-carbon upgrades are "expected to drive down its carbon emissions by 38 per cent".

The completed refurbishment comes on the back of strong numbers from the operator with its 2023 revenue more than doubling against 2022 and total sales surpassing £100 million for the first time "as more people made the switch to value hotels" easyHotel said.

All 125 bedrooms at Glasgow received "a low-carbon makeover with sustainably sourced timber used throughout as well as the wallpaper being made from recycled materials".

Every room in the hotel has had a revamp (Image: easyHotel)

The hotel also invested in "brilliant basics which give guests what they need for a great night’s sleep including new 4-star style mattresses, air conditioning and fast free Wi-Fi".

It added: "Beyond the guest rooms, aesthetic improvements have been made to the entrance and reception area.

"The energy infrastructure of the building has been a large focus of the refurbishment, with gas boilers replaced by electric air source heat pumps, upgraded mechanical units providing thermal benefits, the installation of solar panels and new energy efficient air condition systems fitted."

easyHotel Glasgow City Centre opened in 2014, close to the main shopping area of Buchanan Street and was the brand’s second hotel in Scotland having opened a hotel on Princess Street Edinburgh in 2010. Other easyHotels can now be found throughout Europe in major cities including London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Amsterdam.

Karim Malak, chief executive of easyHotel, said: “The completion of our Glasgow refurbishment demonstrates easyHotel’s commitment to offering low-carbon rooms that not only deliver exceptional value for our guests, but also meet the growing demand for more sustainable hotels.

"Besides the hotel looking fantastic, the savings made in carbon helps us in keeping our prices low as we focus on taking the lead in great-value, low-carbon hotels across Europe."

New railway connecting deprived areas to Aberdeen could save lives and boost economy

A new rail link in Scotland could deliver an "economic boom" in the north-east, with MSPs also claiming it could reduce fatal accidents on roads.

MSPS claim a new rail link connecting Aberdeen with Fraserburgh via Peterhead would deliver an economic boost, while saving lives due to less people travelling on one of Scotland’s deadliest roads.

It comes as a new feasibility study is published by Campaign for North East Rail, and the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, and finds a new link would also support new jobs in the area.

Scottish law firm names new director

Scottish law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) has announced the promotion of a new legal director along with four further appointments.

Private client specialist Beth Fleming steps up from associate to legal director working out of WJM’s Glasgow base. With more than 12 years’ industry experience, Ms Fleming specialises in advising on wills, estate planning, trusts, powers of attorney, and estate administration.

She has worked with WJM for six years, advising high net worth families on estate planning, administering cross-jurisdiction estates, and more.