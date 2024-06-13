A budget hotel in Scotland's largest city centre has unveiled a £2.8 million makeover.
The easyHotel group, describing itself as the "low-carbon affordable hotel chain", said the revamp includes a complete upgrade of the hotel’s energy system and the introduction of new "low-carbon room design alongside refreshed communal areas".
It said the low-carbon upgrades are "expected to drive down its carbon emissions by 38 per cent".
The completed refurbishment comes on the back of strong numbers from the operator with its 2023 revenue more than doubling against 2022 and total sales surpassing £100 million for the first time "as more people made the switch to value hotels" easyHotel said.
All 125 bedrooms at Glasgow received "a low-carbon makeover with sustainably sourced timber used throughout as well as the wallpaper being made from recycled materials".
The hotel also invested in "brilliant basics which give guests what they need for a great night’s sleep including new 4-star style mattresses, air conditioning and fast free Wi-Fi".
It added: "Beyond the guest rooms, aesthetic improvements have been made to the entrance and reception area.
"The energy infrastructure of the building has been a large focus of the refurbishment, with gas boilers replaced by electric air source heat pumps, upgraded mechanical units providing thermal benefits, the installation of solar panels and new energy efficient air condition systems fitted."
easyHotel Glasgow City Centre opened in 2014, close to the main shopping area of Buchanan Street and was the brand’s second hotel in Scotland having opened a hotel on Princess Street Edinburgh in 2010. Other easyHotels can now be found throughout Europe in major cities including London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Amsterdam.
Karim Malak, chief executive of easyHotel, said: “The completion of our Glasgow refurbishment demonstrates easyHotel’s commitment to offering low-carbon rooms that not only deliver exceptional value for our guests, but also meet the growing demand for more sustainable hotels.
"Besides the hotel looking fantastic, the savings made in carbon helps us in keeping our prices low as we focus on taking the lead in great-value, low-carbon hotels across Europe."
New railway connecting deprived areas to Aberdeen could save lives and boost economy
A new rail link in Scotland could deliver an "economic boom" in the north-east, with MSPs also claiming it could reduce fatal accidents on roads.
MSPS claim a new rail link connecting Aberdeen with Fraserburgh via Peterhead would deliver an economic boost, while saving lives due to less people travelling on one of Scotland’s deadliest roads.
It comes as a new feasibility study is published by Campaign for North East Rail, and the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, and finds a new link would also support new jobs in the area.
Scottish law firm names new director
Scottish law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) has announced the promotion of a new legal director along with four further appointments.
Private client specialist Beth Fleming steps up from associate to legal director working out of WJM’s Glasgow base. With more than 12 years’ industry experience, Ms Fleming specialises in advising on wills, estate planning, trusts, powers of attorney, and estate administration.
She has worked with WJM for six years, advising high net worth families on estate planning, administering cross-jurisdiction estates, and more.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here