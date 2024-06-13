For the first time, the awards ceremony will be hosted in Ayrshire at Cumnock Town Hall on Saturday 14 September, with the opportunity to nominate an individual or organisation available next month.

Celebrating figures who champion the Scots language, categories at the sixth annual Scots Language Awards will include Scots Business of the Year, Scots Writer of the Year, Scots Teacher of the Year and the widely regarded Janet Paisley Services to Scots Award.

As one of Scotland’s three indigenous languages, organisers say Scots is a growing tongue. The latest census saw the number of people in Scotland with some skills in Scots increase to over 46 per cent, with speakers spanning several dialects, including Doric, and stretching across regions from the Borders to Orkney.

Hosted by celebrated Scots speakers Taylor Dyson and Shane Strachan, the event will also feature a host of incredible performances from local artists including Seán Gray, a singer, flute player and guitarist from Coylton in Ayrshire.

Scots Language Awards organiser and Hands up for Trad Creative Director, Simon Thoumire, said: “It’s fantastic to see the continued resurgence of Scots as one of the three languages of Scotland as more and more young Scots connect with their heritage every year.

“It’s so important that the language and culture is celebrated and what better place to do this than a region where the language is so loved.

“So many of us use Scots in our everyday lives, it is a proud part Scottish identity, and these awards serve to mark that and promote the language’s relevance, potential, and the value it holds in modern Scotland.

“We’re delighted to bring the awards ceremony to Ayrshire this year and hope to see many Scots speakers join us for a braw celebration this September.”

Winners from last year's Scots Language Awards (Image: Scots Language Awards 2024)

The Ayrshire area was chosen for this year's ceremony due its rich history and close ties to the Scots language, with Lallan Scots widely spoken across the area’s mining towns and Alloway in South Ayrshire, which is best known as the birthplace of Robert Burns.

East Ayrshire Provost Jim Todd said: " Ayrshire is the perfect place to hold the Scots Language Awards.

"Back in 2022, Amanda Dunn from Shortlees Primary School was recognised as teacher of the year after being nominated by parents and carers from the school for her work promoting the Scots language.

“Scots Language is an important part of our heritage, it is the language of our national poet Robert Burns and I am delighted that there has been a huge rise in interest in the language. Scots ought tae be part o iviry day livin.”

First launched in 2019, the Scots Language Awards recognise the efforts and work of people and organisations who all use and speak Scots’ unique culture, music and words.

The event’s partners include East Ayrshire Council, Scottish Government, National Library of Scotland, Education Scotland, Creative Scotland, SQA, Scottish Book Trust, Itchy Coo and B&W Publishing.

Nominations will be open from 22 July - 4 August with the vote taking place between 26 August - 8 September. The 2024 awards ceremony will take place at Cumnock Town Hall on Saturday 14 September 2024.