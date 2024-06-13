An awards ceremony celebrating the indigenous Scots Language will return this year for it’s fifth outing.
The Scots Language Awards 2024, organised by Hands up for Trad, launches today on the Scottish Poetry Library’s ‘Gie’s a Scots Poem Day’, in a bid to highlight the importance of the Scots language in daily life, education, business, arts, and culture.
For the first time, the awards ceremony will be hosted in Ayrshire at Cumnock Town Hall on Saturday 14 September, with the opportunity to nominate an individual or organisation available next month.
Celebrating figures who champion the Scots language, categories at the sixth annual Scots Language Awards will include Scots Business of the Year, Scots Writer of the Year, Scots Teacher of the Year and the widely regarded Janet Paisley Services to Scots Award.
As one of Scotland’s three indigenous languages, organisers say Scots is a growing tongue. The latest census saw the number of people in Scotland with some skills in Scots increase to over 46 per cent, with speakers spanning several dialects, including Doric, and stretching across regions from the Borders to Orkney.
Hosted by celebrated Scots speakers Taylor Dyson and Shane Strachan, the event will also feature a host of incredible performances from local artists including Seán Gray, a singer, flute player and guitarist from Coylton in Ayrshire.
Scots Language Awards organiser and Hands up for Trad Creative Director, Simon Thoumire, said: “It’s fantastic to see the continued resurgence of Scots as one of the three languages of Scotland as more and more young Scots connect with their heritage every year.
“It’s so important that the language and culture is celebrated and what better place to do this than a region where the language is so loved.
“So many of us use Scots in our everyday lives, it is a proud part Scottish identity, and these awards serve to mark that and promote the language’s relevance, potential, and the value it holds in modern Scotland.
“We’re delighted to bring the awards ceremony to Ayrshire this year and hope to see many Scots speakers join us for a braw celebration this September.”
READ MORE:
- Scotland fan who walked to Germany arrives in Munich
- National Trust fights development proposal at Bannockburn site
- Who is Scotland's 'forgotten bard' and why is his death being re-examined?
The Ayrshire area was chosen for this year's ceremony due its rich history and close ties to the Scots language, with Lallan Scots widely spoken across the area’s mining towns and Alloway in South Ayrshire, which is best known as the birthplace of Robert Burns.
an area with a rich history and close ties to the Scots language, with Lallan Scots widely spoken across the area’s mining towns and Alloway in South Ayrshire, which is best known as the birthplace of Robert Burns.
an area with a rich history and close ties to the Scots language, with Lallan Scots widely spoken across the area’s mining towns and Alloway in South Ayrshire, which is best known as the birthplace of Robert Burns.
East Ayrshire Provost Jim Todd said: " Ayrshire is the perfect place to hold the Scots Language Awards.
"Back in 2022, Amanda Dunn from Shortlees Primary School was recognised as teacher of the year after being nominated by parents and carers from the school for her work promoting the Scots language.
“Scots Language is an important part of our heritage, it is the language of our national poet Robert Burns and I am delighted that there has been a huge rise in interest in the language. Scots ought tae be part o iviry day livin.”
First launched in 2019, the Scots Language Awards recognise the efforts and work of people and organisations who all use and speak Scots’ unique culture, music and words.
The event’s partners include East Ayrshire Council, Scottish Government, National Library of Scotland, Education Scotland, Creative Scotland, SQA, Scottish Book Trust, Itchy Coo and B&W Publishing.
Nominations will be open from 22 July - 4 August with the vote taking place between 26 August - 8 September. The 2024 awards ceremony will take place at Cumnock Town Hall on Saturday 14 September 2024.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel