And yet, you can’t see past a simple sirloin with peppercorn sauce, cooked exactly to your liking and sourced from butchers who have spent generations honing their craft.

There’s no judgment here, so if you’re scrabbling to book last-minute Father’s Day dinners, planning a date night that won’t break the bank or looking for a rustic BBQ adventure, we’ve got you covered with our pick of places to find a great steak in Scotland.

The Spanish Butcher

Miller Street, Glasgow/ North Castle Street, Edinburgh

A firm favourite in Glasgow, last month the Spanish Butcher introduced the city of Edinburgh to a signature selection of Galician and locally sourced beef cuts.

In a chic setting inspired by Manhattan-style lofts, indulge in your choice of steak topped with grilled bone marrow, garlic and paprika prawns or a simple garlic butter.

Spanisbutcher.com

Gost

Bothwell Street, Glasgow

The menu at this city centre steakhouse features “the finest cuts of grass-fed former dairy cattle and purebred Angus beef” from sustainable Scottish farms.

For a midweek date night, diners can share a 500g steak from John Gilmour Butchers, two sauces, two sides and a specially selected bottle of wine for £85 between Monday and Wednesday.

gost.uk

Champany Inn

Linlithgow

All of the steaks at Champany Inn in Linlithgow are hung, butchered and grilled on the premises to ensure that they are prepared and cooked to perfection.

During a visit last year, the Herald’s Ron Mackenna said of their Strip Loin: “The meat really is buttery soft, full-flavoured, textured. Superb.”

Make sure to add a side of garlic mushrooms to your order too. You won’t regret it.

www.champany.com

Vovem Meat & Liquor

Union Street, Aberdeen

Vovem Meat & Liquor in Aberdeen prides itself on offering a “different approach” to the traditional steakhouse experience, with diners encouraged to sample a range of cuts from the custom-built Argentinian grill.

For something extra special, go for the Highland Wagyu sourced from husband and wife team Mohsin Altajir and Martine Chapman who breed 100% full-blood Wagyu at their 25,000-acre estate farm in Perthshire.

vovem.co.uk

Kyloe

Rutland Street, Edinburgh

The Rutland hotel has recently undergone an extensive £1.2 million refurbishment, giving both its Huxley and Kyloe restaurants a brand new look.

At Kyloe, it’s all about celebrating the “strength and versatility” of Scotch beef and long-standing relationships with award-winning local suppliers like Hardiesmill Farm.

Fair warning, book for a Sunday afternoon and we guarantee you’ll struggle to choose between a classic steak cut or their 28-day dry aged roast rump, carved tableside and served with all the trimmings.

Kyloerestaurant.com

Porter & Rye

Argyle Street, Glasgow

All beef at Porter & Rye is aged in-house to help achieve the “peak levels of delicate textures and deep flavours” which have seen them listed on the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants guide three years in a row.

Settle into a seat by the window and treat yourself to one of their specially selected wine flights while trying to narrow down your choice of Chateaubriand, rib-eye, sirloin, tomahawk and more.

www.porterandrye.com

Steak Barn at Balgove Larder

Strathtyrum, St Andrews

A far cry from the sleek city restaurants on this week’s list, the Steak Barn at Balgove Larder leans heavily into the rustic charm of its farm location.

At the former sawmill, steaks are hung for at least 28 days and alongside burgers and sausages butchered on site are then cooked to order on a huge, wood-fired BBQ.

They say: “In the Steak Barn we like to keep things casual. No bookings. Just turn up and we’ll take good care of you.



“The more the merrier. Come join the party.”

www.balgove.com

Chop House

Market Street or Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh

The team at Chop House visited farmers and suppliers across the UK to make sure all of the beef on their menu has full traceability.

If you’re on a budget, they serve a flat iron steak with peppercorn sauce and a portion of straw fries for just £15.

chophousesteak.co.uk

Prime Steak and Seafood

Ness Walk, Inverness

The best of the Highlands and Islands are showcased at this Inverness restaurant which looks out over the River Ness.

With warmer weather hopefully arriving in the coming months, their outdoor seating area is a cracking space to enjoy the views while digging into a steak from Scottish butchers, with the option to add a half-grilled lobster, delivered daily from the fishing vessel Solan, to your order.

www.primeinverness.com

Merchant Steakhouse

Ingram Street, Glasgow

Opening its doors on Glasgow’s Ingram Street just last year, the Merchant Steakhouse hasn’t quite gained the same foodie following as the likes of Alston Bar & Beef or The Butchershop who also deserve honourable mentions in this week’s list.

But they’re not to be overlooked, with chefs who have mastered the custom-built parrilla grill that’s used to flame cook cuts of grass-fed Spey Valley Aberdeen Angus over South African oak lump wood.

One to add to your list of places to try this summer, if you haven’t done so already.

themerchantsteakhouse.com