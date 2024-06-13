A woman has stood for election in Dundee under the name of a YouTube prankster.
Niko Omilana has been registered as an independent in 11 constituencies across the UK for the July 4 general election, including Dundee Central.
However, the Dundee candidate appears to be a local woman named Olivia Dewar, The Courier originally reported.
Niko Omilana has more than 7.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he posts pranks, including running for London mayor in 2021.
The influencer posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday (July 11) declaring he is running for Prime Minister.
Candidates have also stood under Omilana's name in Bermondsey and Old Southwark, Birmingham Perry Barr, Coventry South, Dundee Central, Ealing Southall, Greenwich and Woolwich, Leeds East, Leeds South, North West Essex and Stockton West.
According to the electoral commission, it is an offence for an individual to provide false information on nomination papers when applying to stand as a candidate.
Police Scotland said it it looking into the situation.
Superintendent Chris Stewart said: “Police Scotland is aware that the same person has been nominated as a candidate in a number of constituencies at the general election. This includes the Scottish constituency of Dundee Central.
“It is an offence for an individual to provide false information on nomination papers when applying to stand as a candidate, including to falsely confirm that they are not standing in another constituency.
“Currently no electoral offences have been identified. Should this position change further consideration will be given at that time.’’
A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said: “We are aware that the same person has been nominated as a candidate in a number of constituencies at the general election.
"Candidates must confirm in their nomination papers that they are not standing in any other constituency.
"It is an offence for an individual to provide false information on nomination papers when applying to stand as a candidate, including to falsely confirm that they are not standing in another constituency. If that has occurred, it would be a matter for the police to consider."
The commission said returning officers must take the details provided in candidate nomination forms at face value, and accept the nomination if it meets the requirements.
They do not have the power to investigate or research the information provided by the candidate, the spokesperson said.
