Mr Chopra takes over as senior partner for Scotland on October 1 when he succeeds James Kergon, who is relocating to lead the firm’s transaction services team across Leeds and the north-east of England.

Further to assuming the new role, Mr Chopra will continue to work as a tax partner, supporting clients locally and internationally, and oversee the firm’s audit, tax, and advisory businesses across Scotland.

READ MORE: Is Scottish chef right about what hospitality needs?

“I’m proud to be taking on the role of senior partner in Scotland, building on a strong foundation to support our people, clients, and communities across the region,” said Mr Chopra, whom KPMG said will bring 21 years of experience to the role.

“I’ve seen first-hand how Scottish businesses have shown great resilience to recent challenging economic conditions, and the country continues to lead the way globally across a range of sectors including financial services and renewable energy.

“There are many reasons to be optimistic about what the future holds. I’m passionate about leading the firm into a future where we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients, while fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity.”

READ MORE: What does future hold for Paesano and Sugo in Glasgow?

Mr Kergon said: “It has been a great honour to lead the firm in Scotland, and I look forward to seeing how the region’s business landscape will evolve over the next few years. I have loved working with many fantastic clients and colleagues, many of whom I will continue to work with in my new role.

“I am delighted Vishal has been appointed as my successor and wish him all the best in the role. His years of experience of working in Scotland, helping businesses of all shapes and sizes, is a great asset for the firm but also the region. It provides a fantastic base to lead the business for many years to come; supporting our clients and delivering on their ambitions.”