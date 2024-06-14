Now in its 15th year, the meet the buyer gathering allowed suppliers access to organisations planning work locally, nationally and across the UK.

Organisations involved included construction firms, local and regional councils, national government procurement agencies, the NHS, training bodies and energy firms. The target audience of micro, small and medium sized suppliers heard from various speakers throughout the day.

Hampden venue director Murray Thomson said: “We were delighted to host such an important event and that the day ran smoothly despite having a sell-out crowd attending. With our free parking and large conference space for multiple exhibition stands it shows we can easily accommodate large events and it proves Hampden is a winning combination both on and off the pitch.

Exhibitor McTaggart Construction hailed the day as a huge success. CRS manager Ross Hammell said: “This was an ideal chance for us to build relationships with new suppliers as we expand our operations across Scotland and into our three new target areas, Dumfries & Galloway, Fife and Dundee.

“We are looking to increase our local supply chain by 25% in those areas and to be able to engage with so many people and help them understand our business and what is required to be in a successful partnership with us was really helpful.”

The free event on June 5 was hosted by the Supplier Development Programme.