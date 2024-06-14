Currently, UEFA holds the rights to these matches and they are often sold as a bloc to the highest bidder.

Scotland’s successful Euro campaign was aired by Viaplay. However, England and Wales both had their matches screened on terrestrial TV.

Broadcasting policy is reserved to Westminster.

Mr Brown said: “Ensuring games remain behind extortionate paywalls, it’s crystal clear that Westminster has failed Scotland fans.

“The Scotland national team is the pride of the nation and this is an incredible time for our country – we’re all looking forward to watching them win the Euros later next month.

“The whole country will be able to enjoy Steve Clarke and his players taking to the field at Euro 2024 this summer, with every game on free-to-air TV.

“But the Tartan Army shouldn’t just get to watch these games for free – just like in England and Wales – all of our national team games including qualifiers should be free to view."

He said his party wants to see "free access to games into the future, with the next generation of John McGinns and Erin Cuthberts able to watch their heroes regardless of their household income."

Mr Brown said SNP MPs have “campaigned tirelessly for this” but have been “met with complete disinterest from Westminster”.

There were similar calls from the Scottish Greens. MSP Gillian Mackay said “far too many” supporters were “priced out” of watching Scotland’s qualifiers.

“Young people should be able to watch, look up to and feel inspired by our players, but unfortunately, far too many were priced out of watching the qualifying stages by costly TV subscriptions and paywalls.

“With our team going from strength to strength, it’s more important than ever that people have the opportunity to watch our progress and build our beautiful game.

“It’s an open goal and will be a key manifesto call for us.”

Appearing before Holyrood's Health, Social Care and Sport Committee last year, the SFA's chief executive, Ian Maxwell, said terrestrial broadcasters were unwilling to pay the right price for Scotland's matches.

"Anyone can bid for our national team rights, it’s centralised through UEFA, it’s open for anybody to bid for them,” he said.

Mr Maxwell added: "Ultimately, it comes down to value, it comes down to finance. We receive money from the UEFA centralised deal, we then use that money to go and do the good work we do across the country.

“As long as those financial terms are met, anyone could show our games. I would love our games to be free-to-air, but it ultimately comes down to the free-to-air broadcasters and whether or not they can they commit the required finance."

In April, former first minister Humza Yousaf promised to launch a consultation “to help progress the campaign to ensure Scotland international qualifying matches are on terrestrial TV.”

However, that consultation has not yet gone live.

Meanwhile, there was consensus from Sotland’s political leaders ahead of tonight’s match in Munich.

First Minister John Swinney will be in Munich and will meet with Bavarian ministers. He will also attend the official opening of the UEFA Fan Zone and attend the match.

Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday, the SNP leader said: “It is great to see Scotland back in Europe where we rightly belong.

“As First Minister I want to wish Steve Clarke’s team the best of luck and wish the huge numbers of Scotland supporters making the journey a safe and memorable trip.

“I know the Tartan Army will be an absolute credit to Scotland. I know the team will be a credit to Scotland because they have inspired so many of us by their success in getting to Euro 2024.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross also wished the team – and the fans – good luck ahead of Friday’s kick-off.

He added: “The Tartan Army have travelled in huge numbers to support Steve Clarke and the team and I know we will all be cheering them on to success.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Can I join others in wishing manager Steve Clarke, captain Andy Robertson, vice-captain John McGinn and the entire men’s Scotland team all the very best for the Euros, and also wish the Tartan Army a safe and enjoyable visit to Germany.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “This is a huge moment for Scotland.

“It’s a massive tournament and we’ve waited so long for this.

“It’s so exciting for fans across Scotland and the hundreds of thousands making the trip to Germany.

“So, to the team, to Steve Clark and to the whole Tartan Army- you’ve got this, make us proud, good luck lads.”