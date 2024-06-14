A popular pub that appeared in the Trainspotting 2 film has been put on the market for sale.
Smith and Clough Business Associates are handling the sale of the pub that has been in the same family for 46 years.
The Orb in Bellshill has an “impressive” public bar as well as a lounge and function room.
“The Orb has been owned by the same family since 1978, during this time it has built up an enviable reputation as a very well-run and established locals’ bar that is very much part of the community,” Smith and Clough said.
“With its location in the town, parking and close to the railway station, it is very accessible and supported well by the surrounding area.”
“Our clients are involved in the day to day running of the business with the assistance of five part time staff members.”
The agent added: “Accessed from the entrance vestibule via a staircase, the function room can accommodate 120 and is used for functions and Northern Soul nights.
“This large traditional room is not used to its full potential and offers scope to grow on the current function levels as our clients do not offer 18ths or 21sts.”
It said: “The room offers ample freestanding tables and chairs, large wooden dance floor and raised stage, ideal for bands.
“To the rear is a large bar servery with booth style seating surrounding part of the dancefloor.
“As a piece of movie trivia, the function room was used in the 2017 film, Trainspotting 2. There is also a kitchen space at the back which has not been used in years so would need to be checked/refurbished should any new owner wish to introduce food again.”
Offers in the region of £325,000 are invited.
