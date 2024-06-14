The general election campaigns are in full swing as the major parties vie for votes and seats across Scotland and the UK.
Each day has brought twists and turns and The Herald has been at the heart of the action bringing unrivalled coverage of the race to No 10.
Today, our political correspondents Andrew Learmonth and Kathleen Nutt are hosting our first ever general election live stream on Facebook, and we'd love for you to join us.
They'll be speaking to expert pollster Mark Diffley about the election playing out before our eyes.
Take part in the conversation on Facebook
Andrew and Kathleen cover the manifesto launches, debates, the graft, grift and gaffes we've seen on the campaign trail in the weeks up to now — and look ahead to what's coming next week.
We're expecting the Scottish parties to hare their manifestos, and possibly visits from the Prime Minister and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the days to come.
But there are bound to be unexpected developments and new angles every day, and our politics team will read the runes on how the campaigns may go from here.
