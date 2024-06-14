As The Herald reported on Thursday, the aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport in County Clare.

It has now emerged that the person taken into custody was a man "in his late teens" thought to be from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

Police said that a woman in her 20s was assaulted during the flight.

An Garda Siochana said in a statement: “The aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport, where Gardai boarded the plane.

“During the incident, a woman in her 20s was assaulted."

The disturbance happened on a Jet2 flight (stock pic) (Image: PA)

The statement continued: “A male in his late teens was arrested in connection with the incident under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Clare.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Jet2 said a standby aircraft and crew was immediately flown to Shannon Airport to take customers to Tenerife.

The firm apologised to customers for the delay and pledged to fully support the investigation.