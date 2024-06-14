A teenager has been arrested after an alleged assault on a plane heading from Glasgow to Tenerife which had to divert to Ireland.
Police in Ireland said last night they were alerted shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a “disturbance” on the Jet2 flight.
As The Herald reported on Thursday, the aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport in County Clare.
It has now emerged that the person taken into custody was a man "in his late teens" thought to be from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.
Police said that a woman in her 20s was assaulted during the flight.
An Garda Siochana said in a statement: “The aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport, where Gardai boarded the plane.
“During the incident, a woman in her 20s was assaulted."
The statement continued: “A male in his late teens was arrested in connection with the incident under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.
“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Clare.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Jet2 said a standby aircraft and crew was immediately flown to Shannon Airport to take customers to Tenerife.
The firm apologised to customers for the delay and pledged to fully support the investigation.
