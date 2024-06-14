Activists have blocked the gates of one of Scotland’s oldest universities to protest its links to firms supplying Israel.
The campaigners, from the Edinburgh University Justice for Palestine Society (JPS), accuse the University of Edinburgh of indirectly supporting the war in Gaza through investments in tech companies which supply the Israeli military.
Previously, the group took over the University’s Old College lawn with an encampment, while 22 students went on hunger strike.
They are calling for the educational institution to end its links with Amazon and Alphabet Inc, who they claim have helped develop tech services deployed by Israeli intelligence.
READ MORE: We Jewish university staff stand with our students
A motion passed through the student council of divestment was passed with 97% vote in favour, while a letter in support of the encampment was signed by over 630 members of staff, and the JPS divestment petition currently has over 2100 signatories.
Fillamina, a postgraduate student at the University of Edinburgh who is part of the protest said, "This University has shown a blatant disregard for both the commitments it makes and urgency of the divestment demands and the situation in Gaza by omitting all the relevant information on Amazon and Alphabet.
“This directly contravenes the written commitment made by the Vice-Chancellor days before to make specific recommendations for divestment."
READ MORE: Edinburgh University student encampment one month on
Fellow activist Youseff, a member of staff added: "The University's response to our demand for divestment and particularly to the student hunger strike has been a repeated bureaucratic stalling method with no commitment to genuine research and engagement with our urgent demands.
“Coming from a University which prides itself on academic expertise, this demonstrates a shocking lack of academic integrity."
The University of Edinburgh has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here