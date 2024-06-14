UHI Perth has followed through with controversial plans to close its campus nursery in a bid to generate £4 million in savings before July of next year.
Despite more than 1,000 people signing a petition to save the nursery, library, and other campus resources, UHI Perth management decided to close the campus nursery at the end of June.
Staff at the college said they were "appalled" by the decision to close the nursery. They said it provides crucial services to students, staff, and the wider community and that the college should look elsewhere to achieve its savings goals.
A group of concerned lecturers said: "We are appalled by the UHI Perth's senior management decision.
"They draw a very healthy salary from the college, and they recently gave themselves very generous pay awards. Their positions are also duplicated many times throughout the University of the Highlands and Islands."
Last year, The Courier reported that Dr Margaret Cook, UHI Perth Principal and Chief Executive, received an £8,500 pay rise taking total salary up to roughly £130,000.
The lecturers continued: "We call on the Scottish Government to reform the University of the Highlands and Islands before the managers continue with reckless cuts to vital services and courses to preserve their own positions and salaries.
"The nursery is a vital part of the Perth College community, serving some of our most disadvantaged learners, offering single parents access to education.
"The senior management team is not vital to the community.
"They have received numerous votes of no confidence, and we urge them to resign for the sake of the college. "
A spokesperson for UHI Perth said that the nursery was running at a loss which the college has had to cover.
"There is also an estimated capital expenditure needed on the building estimated to be approximately £50,000. Four operating models were considered but were not financially viable.
"Regarding the 12 nursery staff members, 10 opted for voluntary severance, and for the remaining staff, we are committed to providing redeployment opportunities for them to consider, ensuring they have support during this transition.
"The Senior Leadership Team strongly believes that implementing these proposed changes, complemented by the new structure of the Perth Leadership Group, will significantly contribute to UHI Perth's journey towards financial sustainability in the midst of a rapidly evolving market.
"By restructuring various departments, redistributing roles, and optimising operational processes, we aim to streamline our operations, enhance efficiency, and adapt to the changing demands of the market.
"Through these strategic adjustments, we are confident that UHI Perth will be better equipped to navigate the challenges ahead, ensuring not only financial resilience but also continued growth and success in fulfilling our mission of providing quality education and services to our community."
Dr Cook said the decision came as the college concluded its revised UHI Perth Financial Sustainability Project.
Staff were told of the outcomes on Thursday.
In a statement following the decision, Dr Cook said that the college will now begin a new process of individual consultations on the proposed savings measures.
"We are continuing to do everything we can to prevent compulsory redundancies using a Voluntary Severance scheme to save on staff costs.
"Our aim is to ensure the long-term sustainability of UHI Perth and deliver quality teaching and support to our students. We will analyse the recommendations from our Workstreams and progress the initiatives and measures which align with our financial sustainability targets.
“Throughout the period of collective consultation, we actively engaged with our Trade Unions, staff, students, and parents/carers of the Nursery. We also listened to other stakeholders, including local politicians and Perth & Kinross Council. This decision comes after consideration of various counterproposals.
“We acknowledge that this has been a prolonged and challenging process for our dedicated staff as we explored possible alternative options."
The college will work with the local authority to help parents transition to new childcare settings where possible.
Dr Cook said that the college's financial position made the closure "necessary" if it is to create financial stability going forward.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here