Staff at the college said they were "appalled" by the decision to close the nursery. They said it provides crucial services to students, staff, and the wider community and that the college should look elsewhere to achieve its savings goals.

A group of concerned lecturers said: "We are appalled by the UHI Perth's senior management decision.

"They draw a very healthy salary from the college, and they recently gave themselves very generous pay awards. Their positions are also duplicated many times throughout the University of the Highlands and Islands."

Last year, The Courier reported that Dr Margaret Cook, UHI Perth Principal and Chief Executive, received an £8,500 pay rise taking total salary up to roughly £130,000.

The lecturers continued: "We call on the Scottish Government to reform the University of the Highlands and Islands before the managers continue with reckless cuts to vital services and courses to preserve their own positions and salaries.

"The nursery is a vital part of the Perth College community, serving some of our most disadvantaged learners, offering single parents access to education.

"The senior management team is not vital to the community.

"They have received numerous votes of no confidence, and we urge them to resign for the sake of the college. "

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said that the nursery was running at a loss which the college has had to cover.

"There is also an estimated capital expenditure needed on the building estimated to be approximately £50,000. Four operating models were considered but were not financially viable.

"Regarding the 12 nursery staff members, 10 opted for voluntary severance, and for the remaining staff, we are committed to providing redeployment opportunities for them to consider, ensuring they have support during this transition.

"The Senior Leadership Team strongly believes that implementing these proposed changes, complemented by the new structure of the Perth Leadership Group, will significantly contribute to UHI Perth's journey towards financial sustainability in the midst of a rapidly evolving market.

"By restructuring various departments, redistributing roles, and optimising operational processes, we aim to streamline our operations, enhance efficiency, and adapt to the changing demands of the market.

"Through these strategic adjustments, we are confident that UHI Perth will be better equipped to navigate the challenges ahead, ensuring not only financial resilience but also continued growth and success in fulfilling our mission of providing quality education and services to our community."

Dr Cook said the decision came as the college concluded its revised UHI Perth Financial Sustainability Project.

Staff were told of the outcomes on Thursday.

In a statement following the decision, Dr Cook said that the college will now begin a new process of individual consultations on the proposed savings measures.

"We are continuing to do everything we can to prevent compulsory redundancies using a Voluntary Severance scheme to save on staff costs.



"Our aim is to ensure the long-term sustainability of UHI Perth and deliver quality teaching and support to our students. We will analyse the recommendations from our Workstreams and progress the initiatives and measures which align with our financial sustainability targets.



“Throughout the period of collective consultation, we actively engaged with our Trade Unions, staff, students, and parents/carers of the Nursery. We also listened to other stakeholders, including local politicians and Perth & Kinross Council. This decision comes after consideration of various counterproposals.



“We acknowledge that this has been a prolonged and challenging process for our dedicated staff as we explored possible alternative options."

The college will work with the local authority to help parents transition to new childcare settings where possible.



Dr Cook said that the college's financial position made the closure "necessary" if it is to create financial stability going forward.