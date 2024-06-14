The breeding success story was captured on camera buy the Glasgow Peregrine Project, a partnership between the Scottish Ornithologists’ Club (SOC), RSPB Scotland, and the University of Glasgow.

Nest cameras installed at the tower in 2024 provided a unique opportunity to closely observe the chicks and engage the public with urban wildlife, gaining the breeding pair a number of fans.

Scott Shanks, RSPB Scotland Conservation Officer for Central Scotland said: “Fledging four chicks this year is an exciting success and reflects the advantages the urban environment gives to these wonderful birds.

“The nest cameras have given us an extraordinary benefit both in helping us to better understand what is happening with wildlife in Glasgow, but also in engaging people with this amazing species nesting here in the city.”

The bird ringing team ascend the tower (Image: RSPB)

Clarke Elsby, University of Glasgow Building Surveyor said: “This year marks a soaring success thanks to our collaboration between the University of Glasgow, RSPB Scotland, and the Scottish Ornithologists' Club.

“Not only have our Peregrine Falcons reached new heights with a brood of four healthy chicks, but we've also effectively raised awareness of these magnificent birds. This season is a true testament to the power of teamwork. Our innovative use of rope-access installed cameras has ensured the Peregrines safety while allowing us to share their story with the wider public."

The Gilbert Scott Tower is currently the only Peregrine nesting site in Glasgow. Earlier this year, the chicks were ringed under licence by an expert team.

Mr Shanks added: “Ringing these chicks will help us follow their movements once they leave their parents, and better understand what is happening with Peregrines in the city. This is a significant step for urban conservation in Glasgow and allows for research into how Peregrine Falcon populations are adapting to city life.”

John Simpson, SOC Local Recorder, said: “Peregrine Falcons are one of the world’s most dynamic species and they’ve decided to nest on the iconic Gilbert Scott Tower, making it all the more special. Peregrines populations in my study area around Loch Lomond are not fairing so well, whilst our Glasgow pair are rearing four chicks.

“This makes for an excellent research opportunity for the region’s conservation bodies. In addition, our public engagement events have taken their fascinating story to thousands over the life of the project.”