Scottish Labour candidate Fiona Hennebry won the ward with a 12% swing from the SNP to Labour.

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is an extraordinary result for Scottish Labour in one of the safest SNP wards in the country, and an embarrassing defeat for John Swinney.

“This win shows that Scots are desperate for change after 14 years of Tory chaos and 17 years of SNP incompetence.

“Fiona Hennebry will be a fantastic Councillor and a local champion for her community."

Ms Baillie added: “The people of Clydebank Central have voted for change and on July 4 voters across Scotland will have the opportunity to do the same.

“It’s time for change - and every vote for Scottish Labour is a vote to deliver that change.

“Every vote for Scottish Labour is a vote to make sure we get rid of the Tories, put Scotland at the heart of a Labour government and deliver the change our country needs.”

Councillor Hennebry said: “I am delighted to be elected to represent the area I call home.“For too long our community has been failed by two out of touch and incompetent governments - but this result shows that change is possible."