It is reported that the fans, who were in a hire car, were driving on the wrong side of the road in the dark when the accident happened.

READ MORE: Tartan Army take over Glasgow Airport ahead of Euro 2024

Pictures from the scene show multiple crews treating casualties on the road and on grass by the side of the carriageway.

A black grey Citroen believed to the hired car is shown smashed into the Mercedes on the wrong side of the road.

Writing on Instagram, a spokesman for the local fire department said: "Serious traffic accident on the airport ring - Shortly after midnight, a serious traffic accident occurred on the airport ring in which two vehicles collided head-on.

READ MORE: Scotland Euro 2024 LIVE - All the build-up from Germany

"A total of six injured people, two of them seriously, were treated by the emergency services. We wish those affected a speedy and complete recovery."

Very concerned to read this news and hope that everyone involved is safe and well. Thinking of everyone affected. https://t.co/suz6okE6wn — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) June 14, 2024

First Minister John Swinney shared his concern over the incident as he sent a heartfelt message of support.

He tweeted: "Very concerned to read this news and hope that everyone involved is safe and well. Thinking of everyone affected."