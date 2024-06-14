Whether you deliver outstanding work and achieve excellent results in your role with a developer, a property agency or an interior designer, then you and your colleagues stand to get the recognition you deserve by entering this year’s Awards.

The deadline for team entries is Wednesday, 17 July and winners will be announced during a glittering ceremony on Thursday, September 26 at Doubletree by Hilton, Glasgow.

The team categories are a hugely important part of the Awards, recognising how much effective collaboration and professional working practices contribute to the sector.

There are seven team categories in total, including Property Marketing Team of the Year, Residential Sales Team of the Year and Residential Letting Team of the Year sponsored by Safe Deposit Scotland.

There are awards for the Interior Design Project of the Year in both commercial and residential categories and the judges will also be looking for evidence of exceptional results and customer service before deciding on the winner of this year’s Estate Agency of the Year award, sponsored by Landmark Scotland.

New for 2024 is the Excellence in Sustainability Award sponsored by Lowther Homes part of Wheatley Group, so if your team consistently takes a long-term approach, working in a way that reduces the impact on the environment in all that it does, then it is more essential than ever that you enter for the awards.

These awards are open to anyone working in the property sector in any location in Scotland, so whether you are in the Central Belt, the Borders, the Highlands or work from any of the country’s islands, then your entry will be given equal weight.

Meanwhile, as the team entries are coming in, the award judges will be hitting the road, making site visits to every single property and development that has been submitted for consideration in the development categories.

It is the robustness of this judging process that makes The Herald Property Awards the most prestigious of their kind, which is why a win here is recognised as a badge of honour throughout the industry.

Beverley Brown, Herald property writer and judge, The Herald Property Awards, is keen that as many groups as possible enter the team awards. She says: “Property professionals are a rare breed of people who are fortunate to do what they love, love what they do – and do it to the best of their ability, often going the proverbial extra mile for their clients.

“If that sounds like you, we would love to learn more about you and your colleagues and have an opportunity to acknowledge your team’s role and achievements within the property sector. Effort and initiative deserve recognition, which is what The Herald Property Awards aims to do. With numerous team entry categories available there’s sure to be one that fits, so why not give it a go?

“We look forward to celebrating with you in September. “

And Tom Barclay Group Chief Executive of Kingdom Housing & Care Group and chair of the judging panel, is equally determined that as many groups as possible take the opportunity to have their work recognised. He says: “This year, The Herald Property Awards for Scotland gives a unique opportunity for the very best of Property Teams, Interior Design and Sustainability Initiatives across Scotland to showcase themselves and the fantastic work that they do.

“As a judging panel we will look for how applications distinguish themselves from the rest of their marketplace to be awarded the coveted title of a The Herald Property

Awards for Scotland winner. Entries are open until July 17th, but don’t waste any time and tell us what you have been doing that makes you stand out’

The awards ceremony itself will take place on Thursday, September 26 at Doubletree by Hilton, Glasgow and full details, along with entry forms, are available from : https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heraldpropertyawards/