The event established the international viability of the product and the emotion that the sport could harness, in the hands of expert storytellers. Reports from the time speak of an electric atmosphere, as UK wrestling fans most treasured ‘I was there’ moment was born.

Cut to 2024, and there is a similar buzz. On Saturday, the biggest WWE event ever to take place in Scotland, Clash at the Castle, will take place at the OVO Hydro; headlined by Ayr-born Drew McIntyre and Kilbirnie’s Piper Niven; both challenging for World Titles.

These two mammoths of the Wrestling Industry are no fluke; their presence representing the growing influence of Scotland in modern wrestling through its thriving underground scene. But how did Scotland and its exports become so influential?

There’s not one set reason for this; rather, a collection of influential people – including the aforementioned Drew McIntyre. Towering above his contemporaries, 6ft 5in McIntyre had a stand-out quality that has been the secret sauce for many of his predecessors. Famously, ex WWE owner Vince McMahon had a penchant for ‘big man’ wrestlers and often chose them to be the face of the company; Hulk Hogan is 6ft 7, The Rock is 6ft 5 and wrestler-turned-Marvel movie star, Dave Bautista is 6ft 6.

On the UK independent wrestling scene in the mid-2000s, typically consisting of much smaller wrestlers, McIntyre stood out. He was snapped up by WWE, and immediately earmarked for superstardom by McMahon, who went as far as to personally endorse him on television, branding him ‘The Chosen One’.

But being a ‘chosen one’ can be a mark of doom, and in 2014, after a middling career in WWE, McIntyre was released from his contract. In an interview with wrestling journalist Wade Keller, he vowed to become so prominent that the company would have no choice but to bring him back. While in some industries, being released may be seen as the kiss of death, in the wonderful world of pro-wrestling; reimagining your character on the independent scene can lead to an even more lucrative contract – and in this case, marked the beginning of McIntyre’s rise to superstardom.

Meanwhile, over in Scotland, something remarkable was happening. A company known as Insane Championship Wrestling – or ICW – had become a hot ticket. ICW – which ran its first shows at Maryhill Community Centre – has risen in prominence to the point it was holding sell-out shows on a regular basis; mainly at The Garage nightclub.

The popularity of ICW caught the attention of the BBC, which commissioned a documentary about the company; turning the likes of Grado into household names, while also making the company an even hotter ticket. This rising star of a company seemed like the perfect home for McIntyre – now wrestling under his real name, Drew Galloway. Drew had wrestled for ICW at the start of his career, and he would return to become its champion; and the face of the brand. Eventually, ICW would announce a show at the SECC in Glasgow, then the Hydro – the biggest shows in the company’s history, and the biggest shows by a UK-based company since the days of World of Sport.

While this was going on, another unexpected rise took place. Two childhood wrestling fans and recent university graduates – Kenny McIntosh and Robert Duffin – like many before them, launched a podcast called Inside the Ropes for a bit of fun.

Through hard-work and determination, the podcast evolved into a wrestling empire; spanning a printed magazine and touring company – led by University of the West of Scotland alumnus McIntosh. The company now brings international wrestling megastars to Scotland and the wider UK for speaking tours.

Wrestling legends – such as former WWE commentator Jim Ross (think wrestling’s version of John Motson) and influential former wrestling mogul Eric Bischoff lauded McIntosh, suggesting he was one of the most influential wrestling figures in Europe – an impressive rise for a person who first ventured into the industry as a bit of fun.

All of this placed Scotland on the lips of WWE’s most influential figures. Company figurehead Paul ‘Triple H’ Leveque made a surprise appearance for ICW in 2017, and the company would slowly snap up some of the company’s biggest stars – many of which will be wrestling at the Hydro tonight.

The company would also launch NXT-UK – essentially a British arm of WWE, aimed at developing new stars. The brand was relatively short-lived, but arguably hindered the growth of a thriving UK independent wrestling scene.

McIntyre made his return to WWE in 2017, after a stint as champion in rival company TNA, he was promoted as a bonafide superstar from day one. Today, he is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling.

Wrestling is often considered regressive – which, in 2024, couldn’t be further from the truth. Kenny McIntosh and Piper Niven have used their platforms to speak up for inclusivity and LGBT+ rights, McIntyre outlined his struggles with mental health; in a bid to normalise speaking about this important issue.

It’s important to mention this – as Scottish influence in wrestling has grown, the Scots in question have made a point of engaging with causes that they believe in.

On Saturday at the Hydro, Drew McIntyre will challenge for the WWE World title against current champion Damian Priest – and there’s every chance he will win, in front of a red-hot home crowd.

In a previous era, a wrestling show of this magnitude happening in Scotland would be unthinkable – but it’s happening, thanks largely to the Scots who have grafted to become difference-makers. Scotland has become disproportionately influential in the wrestling industry – long may it continue.

Becci Wallace is a Lecturer in the School of Business and Creative Industries at the University of the West of Scotland.