However, they have been told by the local authorities that the square is overcrowded, with fans urged to disperse as the match will not be shown there.

URGENT!!! The #Marienplatz is overcrowded. There will definitely be no public viewing there. Please spread out elsewhere in the city! The fan zone is also about to close. Please don't go to the Olympiapark anymore! #uefaeuro2024 #munich #GERSCO — München (@muenchen) June 14, 2024

Crowds have been gathering at the official fan zone in Olympiapark since well before its official opening, with live music keeping thousands entertained as they await the big kick off.

The Munich authorities have said though that the park will soon close, and urged Scots to find somewhere else to watch the match.

By some estimates up to 200,000 Scots have travelled to Germany for the first major tournament overseas since 1998.

Steve Clarke's side face hosts Germany in Munich on Friday, before taking on Switzerland in Cologne and wrapping up against Hungary in Stuttgart.