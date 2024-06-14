Golfer Stephen Gallacher becomes an MBE for services to golf while former Rangers and Scotland player and now pundit McCoist is made an OBE for services to association football and broadcasting. Golfer Sandy Lyle becomes an OBE for services to golf.

Former Scotland and Liverpool star Graeme Souness says he is "delighted and humbled" to have been made a CBE in the King's birthday honours.

First Minister John Swinney has paid tribute to Scotland’s recipients in The King’s Birthday Honours list.

Mr Swinney said: "Those receiving recognition in The King’s Birthday Honours have each made outstanding contributions to community and public life, through the arts, education and sport to business, charity, community life and science. I am very pleased to offer them my congratulations. Their dedication and commitment makes Scotland a better place for us all."



Here is the full list of Scottish recipients:

Aberdeen

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ian James Gourlay. For voluntary service to the community in Aberdeenshire. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Dean Stott. For services to Sport, and to Humanitarian and Mental Health Awareness. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Christina Emily Clunes. Chair, Catherine Street Community Centre, Aberdeen. For services to the community in Aberdeen. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Anne Margaret Milne. Secretary and Treasurer, Catherine Street Community Centre, Aberdeen. For services to the community in Aberdeen. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Aberdeenshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Ian Gatt. Chief Executive, Scottish Pelagic Fishermen's Association. For services to the Fishing Industry. (Inverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Gerald Edward Lobley. For services to Chess in Scotland. (Inverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Brian McCann. Panel Practice Adviser, Aberdeenshire Children's Hearing System. For services to Children and to the Children's Hearing System in Scotland. (Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire)

Diane Wood. For voluntary and charitable services in Scotland. (Inverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Rebecca Allen. Secretary, Scottish Council, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Committee Member, Aberdeen and District Lifeboat Fundraising Branch, and Lifeboat Administration Officer, Aberdeen Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire)

Edna Margaret Edmond. Voluntary Organist. For services to Skene Parish Church, Aberdeenshire. (Banchory, Aberdeenshire)

Margaret Evelyn Edmond. For voluntary and charitable services, particularly to the Red Cross. (Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire)

David William Fleming. For services to the community in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire. (Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire)

Susan Jane Hunt. Founder, North East Open Studios and Honorary Member, Aberdeen Artists Society. For services to the Arts and Crafts. (lnverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Colin Hugh Moir. Volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officer and lately Deputy Station Officer, Stonehaven. For services to Search and Rescue. (Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire)

Jennifer Ann Smith. For services to the community in Huntly, Aberdeenshire. (Huntly, Aberdeenshire)

Angus

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Pamela Dudek. Chief Executive, NHS Highland. For services to the NHS in Scotland. (Montrose, Angus)

Argyll and Bute

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Margaret Fiona Shaw. Founder and Conductor, Ballianlay Choir. For services to Music and Fundraising on the Isle of Bute. (Isle of Bute, Argyll and Bute)

Ayrshire and Arran

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr Ann Wilson Moulds. Founder, Trustee and lately Chief Executive Officer, Action Against Stalking. For services to Victims of Stalking. (Ayrshire and Arran)

Robert Stanley Lawrence Woodward. Chair of the Board, Met Office. For services to Public Sector Development. (Maybole, Ayrshire and Arran)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lesslie Anne Young. Chief Executive, Epilepsy Scotland. For services to People with Epilepsy in Scotland. (Mauchline, Ayrshire and Arran)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

John Ernest Hutcheson Kitson. Member, The National Inclusion Team. For services to Scouting. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire and Arran)

Susan Christian Robertson. Spiritual Care Team Member, NHS Ayrshire and Arran, and Volunteer Trustee and Community Administrator, Catrine Games Hall. For services to the community in Ayrshire and Arran. (Ayrshire, Ayrshire and Arran)

Jean Rodger. For services to the community in Dalry, North Ayrshire. (Ayrshire, Ayrshire and Arran)

Craig Smart. Chair, Freckfest Charity. For services to the community in Irvine and Ayrshire. (Irvine, Ayrshire and Arran)

Berwickshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Margaret Anne Davison. Lately Midwife, NHS Borders. For services to Midwifery. (Gordon, Berwickshire)

Ally McCoist (Image: PA)

Dumfries and Galloway

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Colin Malcolm Mitchell. For services to the community in Dumfries and Galloway. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

David McMath. Club Secretary and Groundsman, Castle Douglas Football Club. For services to Association Football. (Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway)

Nigel Maurice Lidstone Scott. Scout Leader. For services to the Scout Movement and to Older People in the South West of Scotland. (Gatehouse of Fleet, Dumfries and Galloway)

Dunbartonshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Derek Provan. Lately Chief Executive, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports. For services to the Aviation Industry. (Cumbernauld, Dunbartonshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

John Mackenzie Beveridge. For services to Paddle Steamer Preservation and to Charity. (Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire)

Dr Laura Agnes Milby. Lately Lanarkshire Clinical Director, General Dental Services. For services to Dentistry. (Cumbernauld, Dunbartonshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Joan Elizabeth Cameron. Samaritans Volunteer. For services to the Samaritans. (Glasgow, Dunbartonshire)

John Rodgers. Secretary, St Patrick's Former Players Football Club. For services to Association Football. (Dumbarton, Dunbartonshire)

Dundee

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Alexander Steele. Honorary Life Member, The Forty Club. For services to Cricket and to People with Interstitial Lung Disease. (Dundee, Dundee)

East Lothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

James Rooney Martin. For services to Military Veterans and to Charity. (Musselburgh, East Lothian)

Isabella McNeill Howie Thomson. Director, Centre Stage Company, Tranent. For services to Community Theatre in East Lothian, Scotland. (Tranent, East Lothian)

Edinburgh

ORDER OF THE COMPANIONS OF HONOUR

Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)

Rt Hon Dr James Gordon Brown. For Public and Charitable Services in the UK and Abroad. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Moira Katherine Brigid Whyte OBE. Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh. For services to Medical Research. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Mark Edward Tucker. Chair, HSBC. For services to the Economy. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Robert Crawford Banks Forman MBE. Lately Chairman, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party. For Political Service. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Alan Jope. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Unilever. For services to Business. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Jenny Brown FRSE. Literary Agent. For services to Literature. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Hannah George Waller Beaton-Hawryluk. Chair, Edinburgh Branch, Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain. For services to the Ukrainian Community in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Pauline Nicol Bowie. Founder and Director, Low Income Families Together. For services to the community in Muirhouse, Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Puneet Dwivedi. For services to the community in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Elizabeth Fitzpatrick FRS. Founder, Playback Trust and Chief Executive Officer, Playback Learning Academy, Edinburgh. For services to Children and Young People with Disabilities and to Inclusive Education. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Elizabeth Porterfield. Chair and Board Member, Genetic Alliance UK, and Vice Chair and Trustee, Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans. For services to People with Rare Diseases. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Nora Teresa Casares Rundell. Secretary, Inclusive Skating. For services to Inclusive Skating and Charities in Dunfermline. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Joseph Gordon Cameron. For services to Cultural Heritage in Scotland and to Charity. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Robert Norris Easson. Director of Rugby, Edinburgh Academical Football Club. For services to Scottish Rugby. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Anne Kidd Laird McDonald. For voluntary services to St Columba's Hospice Care, Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

The Reverend David William Stewart Todd. Theatre Chaplain, Edinburgh. For services to the Arts in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Fife

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Claire Enders. Founder, Enders Analysis. For services to Media. (Cupar, Fife)

Professor John Thomas Sirr Irvine. Professor of Chemistry, University of St Andrews. For services to the Green Economy. (Anstruther, Fife)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Geoffrey Michael Gadd. Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology, University of Dundee. For services to Mycology and Environmental Microbiology. (Newport-on-Tay, Fife)

Martin Richard Slumbers. Chief Executive Officer and Secretary, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club. For services to Golf. (Anstruther, Fife)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lady (Catherine) Erskine. Trustee and Chair, Fife Region, Scotland's Gardens Scheme and Chair, Discover Scottish Gardens. For services to Tourism in Scotland. (St Andrews, Fife)

Elizabeth Janet Martin. Chair, Rio Community Centre, Newport on Tay. For services to the community in Newport on Tay, Fife. (Newport-on-Tay, Fife)

Professor Robert Paul Tooze FRSE. Honorary Professor, University of St Andrews. For services to Science and Industry. (St Andrews, Fife)

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown (Image: PA)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Jean Waldrum Grossett. For services to Rachel House and St Andrews House, Fife. (St Andrews, Fife)

Glasgow

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Rachel Alison Sandison. Deputy Vice-Chancellor (External Engagement) and Vice-Principal (External Relations), University of Glasgow. For services to Higher Education. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Maureen Ferrie. Founder, Greater Easterhouse Supporting Hands. For services to People Living With a Disability in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Syed Nasir Jaffri. For services to Integration in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

David Anthony Seers. Head, Sponsorship and Historic Environment, Scottish Government. For services to Culture, History and the Arts of Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Anna Louise Toland. Team Leader, Older People's Primary Care Service, Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership. For services to Health and Social Care in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Christopher Boyle. Trade Union Safety Representative, BAE Systems. For services to Defence. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

James Hope. For services to the community in Barmulloch, Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Highland

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Alasdair James Matheson. For services to the community of Golspie, Sutherland. (Golspie, Highland)

Inverness

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Francis John Sutherland (Iain Sutherland). Special Constable, Police Service of Scotland. For Public Service. (Inverness)

Jacqueline Forrest Wright. Lately Chair, Lochielnet. For services to the Business Community of Lochaber. (Fort William, Inverness)

Lanarkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Kenneth Robert Muir. For services to the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Antoinette Alice Parr. General Manager, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to NHS Scotland, to the Scout Movement and to St Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, Coatbridge and the Motherwell Diocese. (Coatbridge, Lanarkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Anne Milligan Lyon. County Archivist, Girlguiding. For services to Girlguiding in South Lanarkshire. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Midlothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alastair Davis. Chief Executive Officer, Social Investment Scotland. For services to Social Enterprise and to Charity in Scotland. (Roslin, Midlothian)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Jasmin Karina Paris. Ultra Runner. For services to Fell and Long-Distance Running. (Gorebridge, Midlothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Professor Donald Murray Campbell. Professor, Musical Acoustics, Edinburgh University. For services to the Carlops Church and to the community in Tweeddale and Edinburgh. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

Margaret Mary Donaldson. Organist, Wardie Parish Church, Edinburgh. For services to the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Moray

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Glenn McIntosh Munro. Founder, Moray Concert Brass. For services to Music. (Elgin, Moray)

Orkney

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

John George Corse. Owner, John G Corse Funeral Directors. For services to the community in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Anne Margaret Gregg. Macmillan Nurse, NHS Orkney. For services to Healthcare in the Orkney Islands. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Angus Gordon Heddle. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and to the community in Longhope, Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Golfer Stephen Gallacher becomes an MBE for services to golf (Image: PA)

Perth and Kinross

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Terence Kenneth Smith. Director, Biomedical Sciences Research Complex, University of St Andrews. For services to Disease Research. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Jane Wyman Spiers. Chair, National Theatre of Scotland. For services to Culture in Scotland. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jillian Lorna Hastings Ward. Chair, Participant Panel, Genomics England. For services to Patients and Participants in UK Genomics. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

James MacAra Comrie. Scout Leader, 5th Perthshire (Crieff) Scout Group. For services to Scouting and to the community in Crieff, Perth and Kinross. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

George Templeton Lawrie. Community Volunteer. For services to Rural Perthshire. (Kinross, Perth and Kinross)

Renfrewshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alistair Murdoch McCoist MBE. For services to Association Football and to Broadcasting. (Renfrew, Renfrewshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Anton Chalk. Head of Fleet, Police Service of Scotland and lately Chair, National Association of Police Fleet Managers. For services to Policing in Scotland. (Bishopton, Renfrewshire)

Angela Marie Forbes. Chief Executive, BuildForce. For services to the Construction Industry. (Erskine, Renfrewshire)

Lesley Mary Forbes. Lately Head, Corporate Management Unit, Social Security Programme Division, Scottish Government. For services to the Establishment of the Social Security System in Scotland. (Thornliebank, Renfrewshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Myrna Miriam Bernard. Social Worker, Association of Jewish Refugees. For services to the Jewish Community and to the Disabled in Scotland. (Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)

Myrtle Elise McGregor. Christian Aid Volunteer. For services to the community in Clarkston, Glasgow. (Clarkston, Renfrewshire)

Patricia Mary Murray. Founder, Grandparents Of Kids With Cancer. For services to Cancer Support. (Greenock, Renfrewshire)

Angela Thomson. Senior Charge Nurse, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to the NHS in Scotland. (Johnstone, Renfrewshire)

There is a knighthood for historian Professor Sir Niall Ferguson (Image: PA)

Ross and Cromarty

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

William Henderson Gray. Managing Director, ARK Estates (Scotland). For services to Charity in the Scottish Highlands. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Graham Edward Coulson. Ambassador, European Overture Diversity Network for Scouts and Guides. For services to Scouting and to the community in Selkirk, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale. (Selkirk, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Stirling and Falkirk

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Rabinder Kaur Buttar. Senior Enterprise Fellow, Strathclyde University. For services to Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Leadership in Business, and to Life Sciences. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Julie Christine Humphreys. Deputy Director, Scottish Government. For services to Tackling Child Poverty in Scotland. (Dunblane, Stirling and Falkirk)

Alexander Walter Barr Lyle MBE. Golfer. For services to Golf. (Lochearnhead , Stirling and Falkirk)

Murdo James MacMillan. Deputy Director, Home Office. For services to Border Security and to Crime Prevention. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Samantha Jane Nicolson. Chief Operating Officer, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. For services to Naval Personnel, Veterans and their Families. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Christine Bell. Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Cycling Without Age Scotland. For services to the community in Falkirk and to Older People in Scotland. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Harry Cowie Brodie. Organiser, Wheelchair Curling Committee Scotland. For services to Wheelchair Curling. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Tweeddale

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Doreen Graham. Lately Board Member and Trustee, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home. For services to Animal Welfare. (West Linton, Tweeddale)

Former Scotland and Liverpool star Graeme Souness says he is delighted and humbled to have been made a CBE (Image: PA)

West Lothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Stephen James Gallacher. For services to Golf. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Dr John Black Irving. Treasurer, Mill Cottage Hut, Cairngorms National Park, Treasurer, Glen Brittle Memorial Hut, Skye, and Member and lately Chair, Forth Valley Mountaineering Club. For services to Outdoor Activities and Health in Scotland. (Linlithgow, West Lothian)

June Vallance. For services to the Third Sector and to the community in North Lanarkshire. (Livingston, West Lothian)

Wigtownshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Kenneth MacKenzie. Volunteer, Scottish Mountain Rescue. For services to Mountain Rescues and to the community in Galloway. (Stranraer, Wigtownshire)

KING'S POLICE MEDAL

James Rudge. lately Detective Sergeant, West Yorkshire Police.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Born in Scotland - Armando Giovanni Iannucci OBE. Writer, Director and Producer. For services to Film and Television. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Steven Carr. Founder, Dnipro Kids. For services to Children in Ukraine and support to the Ukrainian Community in Scotland.

KING'S POLICE MEDAL

Alistair Cameron. Special Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

Catriona Paton. Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland.



KING'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL

Gary Scott Carroll. Crew Commander, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Ross Haggart. Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Lorraine Taylor. Firefighter, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.



KING'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL

Liam Coughlan. Head of Programmes & Enabling Technology Manager, Scottish Ambulance Service.