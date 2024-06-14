Douglas Ross has been cleared of misusing his Westminster expenses to travel for his job as a football linesman.
It was reported last weekend that the Scottish Conservative leader’s advisers flagged concerns over 28 parliamentary travel claims which may have been combined with his work as a linesman.
Mr Ross denied any wrongdoing at the time and this evening a parliamentary watchdog confirmed all the claims were made within the rules.
A spokesman for the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority told The Herald: "We have reviewed Mr Ross's travel claims, relating to the allegations made in the press, and met with him to discuss the issues that have been raised. Following this review, we are satisfied that the claims were within IPSA's rules and no further action is required."
READ MORE: Douglas Ross announced resignation in bid to halt Tory rebellion
The report last Sunday came after Mr Ross came under fire from within his party over his decision to stand in the seat of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the general election having previously said he would not be standing again after stepping down from his Moray seat at the election. He said he would be instead focusing on his role leading the Scottish Conservatives in Holyrood.
His decision to stand followed the deselection of the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate, former Scotland Office minister David Duguid, who was blocked from standing by party bosses the night before.
Mr Duguid was taken to hospital in April, with party management taking the decision that he is “unable to stand” due to ill health – which Mr Duguid has said is “simply incorrect”.
READ MORE: Who could replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader?
The row derailed the Scottish Conservatives campaign with Mr Ross dramatically announcing on Monday that he would stand down as party leader after the election on July 4.
A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “IPSA have confirmed all of Douglas’ expenses claims were valid. His focus is on beating the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East where he's spent the day speaking to local voters."
Since the announcement that Mr Ross will step down there has been speculation over who may succeed him as Scottish Conservative leader.
Politicians being discussed include the Scottish Conservatives justice spokesman Russell Findlay, chairman Craig Hoy and economy spokesman Murdo Fraser.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel