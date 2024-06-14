Mr Ross denied any wrongdoing at the time and this evening a parliamentary watchdog confirmed all the claims were made within the rules.

A spokesman for the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority told The Herald: "We have reviewed Mr Ross's travel claims, relating to the allegations made in the press, and met with him to discuss the issues that have been raised. Following this review, we are satisfied that the claims were within IPSA's rules and no further action is required."

The report last Sunday came after Mr Ross came under fire from within his party over his decision to stand in the seat of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the general election having previously said he would not be standing again after stepping down from his Moray seat at the election. He said he would be instead focusing on his role leading the Scottish Conservatives in Holyrood.

His decision to stand followed the deselection of the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate, former Scotland Office minister David Duguid, who was blocked from standing by party bosses the night before.

Mr Duguid was taken to hospital in April, with party management taking the decision that he is “unable to stand” due to ill health – which Mr Duguid has said is “simply incorrect”.

The row derailed the Scottish Conservatives campaign with Mr Ross dramatically announcing on Monday that he would stand down as party leader after the election on July 4.

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “IPSA have confirmed all of Douglas’ expenses claims were valid. His focus is on beating the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East where he's spent the day speaking to local voters."

Since the announcement that Mr Ross will step down there has been speculation over who may succeed him as Scottish Conservative leader.

Politicians being discussed include the Scottish Conservatives justice spokesman Russell Findlay, chairman Craig Hoy and economy spokesman Murdo Fraser.