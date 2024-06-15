A major American bakery chain is to open its first outlet in Scotland.
The company is part of the same group that owns Popeyes, the chain that caused a sensation when it opened its first Scottish restaurant.
The maker of famous icing-covered cinnamon rolls, which started in Seattle in 1985 and is now in over 48 countries, will open its inaugural Scottish site in The Centre, Livingston this summer.
The American bakery specialises in freshly baked large and mini Bons, which come in a variety of flavours, including the original roll which is the Classic Cinnabon with Makara cinnamon and signature frosting, ChocoBon and Carmel PecanBon.
Visitors to The Centre, Livingston, which is one of the largest in Scotland with over 150 shops and eateries, will also be able to buy various drinks to accompany their Cinnabon sweet treats, including espressos and Chillatas milkshakes at the new kiosk.
Patrick Robbertze, director at The Centre, Livingston, said: "We are really looking forward to the arrival of Cinnabon, which is guaranteed to be a big hit with fans and those yet to try them out, and we are delighted to be the first site in Scotland to welcome them.
"This is a very exciting time for us at The Centre, Livingston with the recent opening of Rituals and Cinnabon coming soon, which are both great additions to our existing portfolio of fantastic places to shop and dine out.
"We are planning to announce the arrival of even more fantastic new brands to The Centre, Livingston which will really enhance the overall experience for our visitors."
Last Updated:
