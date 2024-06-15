A reintroduction of entry fees is said to have been considered for "some time" in light of rising costs, a reduction in onboard spending and donations, the impact of the pandemic and static external funding.

Admissions will from Monday, July 1 be priced at £4.50 for adults, £2.70 for children and £12.70 for a family of four with concessions for students and pensioners and under 5s going free.

The trust, which runs and maintains the vessel, has said that funds will be used will be used to "fill the financial gap the ship faces, cover its running costs, deliver the best possible experience onboard for all".

It is hoped that entry fees will also allow the independent charity to be more self-sufficient and better plan for the future.

Pictured: The former merchant sailing vessel is 127-years-old (Image: Supplied)

Fiona Greer, development director at The Tall Ship Glenlee, said: “As an independent charity, we are facing a similar situation as many other historic vessels and museum attractions across the UK who have expressed shared challenges.

"We know The Tall Ship Glenlee holds a very special place in many people’s hearts, both here in Glasgow and around the world, and we now need the public’s support to ensure we can continue to thrive.

"The ship is an icon of change that has adapted to survive over 127 years and is now embarking on its next chapter, and a more certain and hopeful future.”

Built in 1896, the former merchant sailing vessel is has circumnavigated the globe five times and now provides a unique space for exploration, learning, heritage and entertainment in Glasgow.

The ship was originally a paid attraction, charging for entry for 13 years between 1999 and 2012.

The trust currently relies on revenue from a mixture of commercial income from private events, voluntary donations, and public funding and project-specific ring-fenced grants.

Pictured: The vessel is now berthed on the River Clyde by the Riverside Museum (Image: Supplied)

Ms Greer continued: “We are incredibly grateful for all the critical support we receive from current funders and supporters, however there is a significant gap that needs to be filled.

"We have looked to fix the admissions fees at a level far below the UK average museum attraction entry charge to ensure the ship continues to attract and be accessible to as large and diverse an audience as possible, while fairly reflecting the unique, quality experience of exploring an iconic ship like the Glenlee.”

The charge will be introduced alongside a new booking system, which will allow visitors to buy tickets online in advance.

Visitors who are UK taxpayers will also have the option to purchase tickets with an added Gift Aid donation.

Regular visitors will have the opportunity to take out an Annual Membership which allows unlimited visits over 12 months for the cost of three individual trips.

For more information, visit thetallship.com.