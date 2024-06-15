Entry fees are to be reintroduced at a famous Scots visitor attraction from next month amid a "challenging funding landscape and rising costs".
The Tall Ship Glenlee in Glasgow has until now been the only free-to-attend historic vessel or museum attraction of its kind in the UK, welcoming 200,000 visitors from around the world annually.
A reintroduction of entry fees is said to have been considered for "some time" in light of rising costs, a reduction in onboard spending and donations, the impact of the pandemic and static external funding.
Admissions will from Monday, July 1 be priced at £4.50 for adults, £2.70 for children and £12.70 for a family of four with concessions for students and pensioners and under 5s going free.
READ MORE: Cairngorm Mountain Scotland launching 'adrenaline-fuelled' carting experience
The trust, which runs and maintains the vessel, has said that funds will be used will be used to "fill the financial gap the ship faces, cover its running costs, deliver the best possible experience onboard for all".
It is hoped that entry fees will also allow the independent charity to be more self-sufficient and better plan for the future.
Fiona Greer, development director at The Tall Ship Glenlee, said: “As an independent charity, we are facing a similar situation as many other historic vessels and museum attractions across the UK who have expressed shared challenges.
"We know The Tall Ship Glenlee holds a very special place in many people’s hearts, both here in Glasgow and around the world, and we now need the public’s support to ensure we can continue to thrive.
"The ship is an icon of change that has adapted to survive over 127 years and is now embarking on its next chapter, and a more certain and hopeful future.”
Built in 1896, the former merchant sailing vessel is has circumnavigated the globe five times and now provides a unique space for exploration, learning, heritage and entertainment in Glasgow.
The ship was originally a paid attraction, charging for entry for 13 years between 1999 and 2012.
The trust currently relies on revenue from a mixture of commercial income from private events, voluntary donations, and public funding and project-specific ring-fenced grants.
Ms Greer continued: “We are incredibly grateful for all the critical support we receive from current funders and supporters, however there is a significant gap that needs to be filled.
"We have looked to fix the admissions fees at a level far below the UK average museum attraction entry charge to ensure the ship continues to attract and be accessible to as large and diverse an audience as possible, while fairly reflecting the unique, quality experience of exploring an iconic ship like the Glenlee.”
READ MORE: A new restaurant's recipe for success in Glasgow's Princes Square
The charge will be introduced alongside a new booking system, which will allow visitors to buy tickets online in advance.
Visitors who are UK taxpayers will also have the option to purchase tickets with an added Gift Aid donation.
Regular visitors will have the opportunity to take out an Annual Membership which allows unlimited visits over 12 months for the cost of three individual trips.
For more information, visit thetallship.com.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here