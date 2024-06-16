Asked on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg about the political parties’ manifestos, the Dundee-born actor said the SNP “could be backing away from the notion of independence” ahead of it announcing its election pledges, which it is expected to do on Wednesday.

He added: “I don’t know if Scotland (has) backed off, but I think that it’s something that worries me, because I still… believe in independence.”

Me Cox said he believes that if Scotland was independent it should be “part of these islands” and co-operative with the rest of the UK.

He added: “I do believe we need a new kind system.

“I don’t believe in the United Kingdom – I believe that we should have a sort of united federation with these islands, that each… country should be independent, but come together to support the whole, instead of things being dictated, as we find in Scotland (things are done) on our behalf, that we have very little say.”

He referred to the referendum in which Scotland voted to stay in Europe while the majority of the UK voted to leave.

Mr Cox also said his “main thing is… still the demon that we don’t talk about, which is Brexit” before citing economic figures.

He added: “It seems to me that we are still suffering from that, and we’ve not done anything about it.

“So when we talk about other things, we can’t really talk in terms of where we are because we are suffering from Brexit.”

Mr Cox said if he was a Conservative voter, he would be concerned by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as he claimed the parliamentary candidate for Clacton is “really ruining that party”.

He called the other manifestos that were launched last week the “same old, same old”.

Mr Cox added: “My feeling is just we need to get rid of the present Government. That’s the most important thing as far as I’m concerned.

“And I think at the moment it’s a very… I don’t know, I just wish I could be clearer about what’s going on and I’m not.

“And I’m not getting a sense of what’s what and who’s who; I’m getting a sense of who’s against… but I’m not getting enough of where we’re supposed to be going, particularly in relationship to poverty, particularly in relationship to the care of the working class, and I feel the working class (has been) a systematic sidestep for a very, very long time.”

SNP leader John Swinney, who is campaigning in Aberdeen North and Moray East where Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is standing, has said that independence will "proudly sit on page one, line one" of his party's General Election manifesto when it is launched next week.

Speaking ahead of the launch the First Minister said the manifesto would offer people in Scotland a "real vision of hope", in contrast to the "continuing despair" being offered by Westminster.

He said SNP MPs would oppose spending cuts and propose investment in public services like the NHS, and that his party would push for independence so that Scotland could "match the success of our European neighbours".

Mr Swinney said: "Austerity, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis were all made in Westminster - and in this campaign the SNP is exposing just how much these bad decisions have damaged Scotland.

"It is only by becoming independent that we can secure the powers we need to match the success of our European neighbours - and that is why independence will proudly sit on page one, line one of our manifesto," he added.