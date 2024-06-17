The Glasgow-born journalist, writer, broadcaster and artist, who made his name at The Herald, died in December at the age of 77.

The "impressive" collection featuring seascapes, landscapes and figurative art by some of Scotland’s leading artists, including Ian Downie Robertson, Joe Hargan and Jack Knox.

It also includes a portrait of the writer - complete with fedora and the obligatory whisky decanter by his side - by George Devlin, which is expected to prove popular with bidders.

The portrait of Jack McLean is likely to prove popular with bidders (Image: McTears)

Born in Townhead in 1946 he wrote for titles including The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday but it was his Friday column in The Herald that made his name.

An eclectic mix of his experience and interests, his working-class background and his esoteric knowledge, they helped carve out his reputation as Glasgow's "Urban Voltaire".

Jack McLean was a familiar face in Glasgow's south side pubs (Image: The Herald)

His niece,Keira McLean, said: “We lost Jack in December last year but since have been collating and preserving his writing, artwork and ephemera.

"With the monies raised at auction we plan on developing the Jack McLean archive with the hope of preserving his legacy and introducing his readers, old and new, to work yet unseen.

"The family would like to thank McTear’s for hosting this auction and supporting our project.”

Magda Ketterer, McTear’s director, said: “Jack McLean was a giant of the Scottish newspaper scene, with his acerbic wit and incisive observations garnering him a legion of loyal fans.

"Perhaps not surprisingly, McLean was a great supporter of the wider Scottish arts scene, with his impressive collection featuring seascapes, landscapes and figurative art by some of Scotland’s leading artists, including Ian Downie Robertson, Joe Hargan and Jack Knox, amongst many others.”

Jack McLean was born to Mollie, a school secretary, and her husband, David, a janitor, and grew up in Cathcart and Townhead.

Following his education at Allan Glen’s, he worked for the old Glasgow Corporation, before heading for London.

There he began producing art for the emerging advertising industry before returning north to take a degree at Edinburgh College of Art where he became national vice-president for the National Union of Students.

He then embarked on a teaching career, principally at Queen’s Park secondary where he was the teachers’ representative on Strathclyde Regional Council.

It was at this time that his writing talent came to be recognised: first in the Times Educational Supplement and then in The Scotsman whose deputy editor, Arnold Kemp, was impressed by his wit and style.

When this towering figure of the Scottish newspaper industry moved west to edit The Glasgow Herald he took Jack with him and it was here that his journalism flourished, allowing him to forsake teaching.

McLean’s place in the pantheon of Scotland’s great columnists was perhaps best summed up by historian, Professor Sir Tom Devine in The Herald’s obituary, when he noted: “[Jack McLean’s] wit, irreverent humour and intriguing insights always made his columns must-reads.

"The timbre and soul of Glasgow came through in them. He was also a master of great craic when you might meet him in his favourite taverns.”

Attired in his trademark fedora, dark pin-striped suit and long black overcoat, McLean cut a fine figure in Glasgow pubs where he would share stories and enjoy lively debates.

The Jack McLean Collection will feature in The Scottish Contemporary Art Auction at McTear’s on June 20.