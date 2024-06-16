The bridge is considered an "important and rare example" of its kind, with Historic Environment Scotland adding: "Swing bridges present tangible evidence of the rapidly expanding industrial landscape of mid to late 19th century Scotland, a period when maritime, canal and dockland commercial enterprises were at their height."

The Victoria Swing Bridge was designed by Alexander Rendel and opened in 1874 to provide an efficient road and railway route for the port following the completion of construction of Albert Dock in 1869. The bridge was originally B listed but was upgraded to an A listing in 2014. It is constructed of riveted wrought iron, timber and steel and originally carried a double rail track along its central deck (providing access for both trains and road vehicles) and features pedestrian walkways on either side. (Image: Jamie Simpson)

Forth Ports said the bridge is the "largest counterweighted swing bridge in Scotland". The six-figure investment in the refurbishment of the 150-year-old structure was undertaken by Forth Ports.

The official reopening was marked with a "walk-over procession and a colourful community flag parade", Forth Ports said.

'Bittersweet' deal as family sells five-star hotel

Balmoral Group, the Aberdeen-based conglomerate founded by Sir Jim Milne in 1980, is expanding into the hospitality sector with the acquisition of the five-star Marcliffe Hotel.

Balmoral Group's Sir Jim Milne (left) and Marcliffe managing director Ross Spencer. Balmoral has interests in engineering solutions for the offshore sector, water storage, and property development. (Image: Balmoral Group)

Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence - who took charge of the popular Aberdeen wedding and conference venue when his father Stewart retired in 2021 - said Balmoral is a "perfect fit" for the hotel going forward. The sale is expected to complete by the end of this month with no changes to staffing or event and hotel bookings. "While it’s bittersweet to think we may soon be handing over the keys to The Marcliffe, we know that Balmoral are the perfect fit to continue its legacy," Mr Spence said.

Hotel poised for bumper summer as Open comes to town

Costley & Costley, the Ayrshire hospitality group led by prominent chef Bill Costley and family, is looking forward to a bumper summer after the sale of a flagship hotel and wedding venue dented turnover during its most recent financial year.

New accounts for Costley & Costley show the firm turned over £6.09 million for the year ended September 30, 2023, down 26% on the previous year, with the fall attributed to the sale of Brig O’Doon in October 2022. Pre-tax profits dipped to £772,909 from £1.03 million. (Image: Costley & Costley)

The company, which owns the hugely popular Lochgreen House Hotel in Troon, sold Brig O’Doon in Alloway to the RAD Hotel Group as preparations are made to pass the business on to Mr Costley's son Andrew, also a chef and long-standing director. Costley & Costley has also put Souter’s Inn, a luxury bar and restaurant in the heart of Robert Burns country in Kirkoswald, on the market. The firm ultimately aims to focus on two properties, Lochgreen and Highgrove House Hotel, also in the Troon area. Highgrove is currently being refurbished.

Green light for Edinburgh's largest purpose-built indoor concert bowl

A plan to build a Scottish city's largest dedicated indoor concert arena has been approved.

The firm says it is at the forefront in delivering international tours with world-renowned artists including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. AEG Europe, the owner and promoter of London's O2 arena, submitted the planning application for the arena to the City of Edinburgh Council in February. The 8,500-capacity venue will employ 1,350 people per annum once up and running. (Image: AEG Europe)

Construction on the privately funded arena is proposed to begin in 2025 and will continue over the course of two years, with the aim of delivering the first event in 2027.