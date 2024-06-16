German police have said they shot and wounded a man who was threatening them with an axe and a firebomb in the northern city of Hamburg, hours before it hosted a match in the Euro 2024 football tournament.
Officers opened fire after the man refused to put down the axe, hitting him in the leg, German news agency dpa reported, citing Hamburg police.
German media published images of a person lying in the street surrounded by paramedics and police officers.
The incident happened in the central St Pauli area of the northern port city, which was thronged with fans ahead of Sunday’s match between the Netherlands and Poland.
A police spokesman said there was no initial indication that the incident was related to the football game.
German authorities have put police on high alert during the tournament, which began on Friday and runs until July 14, for fear of possible fan violence and terrorist attacks.
On Friday, police shot an Afghan man dead after he fatally attacked a compatriot and later injured three people watching the televised game between Germany and Scotland in a town in eastern Germany.
Police said on Sunday that the motive for that attack is still unclear.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here