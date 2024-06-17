It was created as a fitting legacy for the Barra teenager who loved listening to music and playing in the local pipe band.
Eilidh MacLeod was among 22 children and adults who died in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in May 2017, aged just 14, after a concert by US artist Ariana Grande.
A year after the atrocity, Eilidh's Trust was set up to help remove the financial barriers that can prevent young people from reaping the benefits of a musical education.
Since 2018, more than £100,000 has been gifted to recipients across the spectrum, from choirs and pipe bands to cellists, brass bands and classical pianists.
Details of the charity’s 2024 funding round show almost 70 applications for support were received, the highest number ever submitted in its six-year history.
A total of 52 individuals and groups from Orkney to Dumfries received more than £43,000 taking the total number of grants made since the trust was established in 2018 to over 100.
Grants are used in a used in a variety of ways including instrument purchases and travel and accommodation to attend competitions and festivals.
The charity said they are also "critical" in maintaining access to music tuition for those whose financial situation would normally force them to stop participating.
Touching testimonials from recipients have been released showing the impact of the grant aid.
Matthew Todd, director of the Inspiration Youth Choir wrote: "No words can fully express what a joy and encouragement it was to receive the grant from Eilidh’s Trust.
"Our little Youth Choir seeks to be haven where our singers cantruly be themselves and celebrate the gift of music together.
"Eilidh was clearly a young person who continues to be an inspiration to many."
Katie Robertson of Carnoustie, who is also known as The Wheeled Piper, said: “The Eilidh’s Trust’s support is absolutely invaluable to help me to continue tuition to hone my piping to the best of my abilities.
"I face health challenges daily but music is the medicine that gets me through
Lewis Blackwood, a percussionist, wrote: "I can’t thank Eilidh’s trust enough forsupporting my studies at the Royal College of Music in London.
"The cost to study is £23k per year and coming from a family with 4 siblings means that it’s not easy for me to be here.
"Thank you for helping to keep me studying here.”
The trust will also manage and maintain a permanent memorial to Eilidh and a garden of remembrance and reflection on Barra.
Suzanne White, founder of Eilidh's Trust, said: “We are a small grants charity and to have gone through the £100,000 barrier is more than we ever imagined when we set out in 2018.
"This just shows that Eilidh’s story has the power to make a positive change in the future.
"The funding will make a considerable impact to the skills and confidence of those we are supporting and have a positive impact on the future of Scotland’s music scene across many disciplines and genres.
"We're delighted to be a part of that and building Eilidh’s legacy through these young people and ensuring financial barriers to tuition are being reduced or removed all together."
Last month an event was held in Manchester to remember the 22 victims' "vibrant personalities".
A spectacular light show was organised by Andrew Roussos, whose eight-year-old daughter Saffie-Rose died.
He said he "dreaded" the passage of time making the anniversary of the attack become "the norm".
He said: "It's in danger of becoming just another church service and another minute's silence, which is important, but if you're not careful, you end up only remembering the attack," he said.
"They were at a music gig, they were all vibrant lively people, a light show is more fitting with their personalities.
"It would be lovely to remember them in a positive light, rather than what happened to them."
