Hardship was defined in the study as people going without essentials like food, heating and appropriate clothing because they can’t afford it.

Results show significant resources of time and money are being used to help those affected, with knock-on effects for pupils and patients.

In a survey of staff in primary education and primary and community healthcare across the UK, it was found that six in 10 staff said poverty had made it harder to do their job well.

Seven in 10 went on to say that supporting people who can’t afford the essentials was a challenge in their organisation while around four in 10 said hardship is a factor that is contributing to them thinking about leaving their job.

In focus groups, teachers told of being unable to start teaching on time after having to leave the classroom to deal with distressed parents facing homelessness or find warm clothes and food for children who were going without.

They also discussed how overcrowded housing, including temporary accommodation, leaves children tired, and how much time goes into getting tired, hungry children ready to learn.

One teacher in West Central Scotland said: “If children aren’t ready to learn – they’ve not had their breakfast, they’re hungry, or they’ve had a really troubling night … then you can see a huge shift in terms of focus and readiness … you tend to find those are the children that cry most and their behaviour is their way of saying they need help.”

Insight polling conducted by JRF/Thinks also found that on average, primary school staff estimate 48% of their pupils had experienced hardship at some point since the start of the school year.

Primary and community healthcare staff estimated 57% of patients they had seen had experienced hardship at some point over the last 12 months.

In focus groups, it was made clear that hardship adds to the need and demand for appointments. It causes and exacerbates ill health, leading to more complex conditions and more frequent, longer appointments

A district nurse from Edinburgh and The Lothians described her experience saying: “I have had a colleague bring in her husband’s underpants (new and unopened) for a patient who couldn't afford to buy any. My colleague didn't ask but just gave them to him in a bag saying she bought too many.”

Almost half (49%) of respondents from primary care, and a third in primary schools, said that they were providing a food bank as part of their service.

Often these extra resources are paid for by staff members themselves, as told by a teacher in Edinburgh and the Lothians who said: “We provide a ‘cereal club’ or I have a snack drawer. I pay for that out of my own pocket. I don't get reimbursed in any way, shape or form, because it's not expected. But you know, for a fact, if you don't provide it, then who will?”

JRf is now calling on politicians to “get serious” and deal with the issue “at its source”.

Chris Birt, associate director for Scotland at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said:

“Hardship has reached a shameful level in the UK, with almost four million people finding themselves in destitution in a single year – unable to keep themselves dry, warm and fed.

“As the parties compete to lead the UK Government after July, we need them to get serious about tackling the scale and depth of hardship which is afflicting millions and holding families back from building better lives.

“No plan for our schools or NHS should be taken seriously if it doesn’t include tackling hardship. While the responsibility for those services rests with the Scottish Government, the next UK Government need to step up to their shared responsibility to bear down on the hardship that people in Scotland, and across the UK, face.

“Leaving millions to live without essential items such as enough food or heating doesn’t just rob people of options or dignity, it also adds to the pressures on the services we all rely on.

“Primary schools and GP services are staggering under the weight of hardship – it shouldn’t fall to them to ensure families are not going hungry. As a country we need our politicians to address hardship at source, not look the other way.

“We still need to hear from all our politicians on how they’ll take urgent action to support families, as well as setting out bold, long-term solutions which ensure that everyone in our country can at least afford the essentials.”