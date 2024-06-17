An antique pistol 'taken as loot' from the battlefield of Culloden is expected to fetch more than £10,000 when it goes up for auction this month.
According to family folklore, the weapon was carried by a Highland chief who fell in the battle, and was claimed by an English soldier as a spoil of war.
Dated to the 1700s, the flintlock belt pistol is formed entirely of steel was made by weaponsmith Thomas Caddell 3rd, who is recorded living in Doune, Perthshire, between 1700-25.
It bears two engraved panels – one stating 'Taken at the Battle of Colloden [sic]', and the other Rich-Vyse-C--nt / R.D.T'.
The name on the gun refers to Richard Vyse (1746-1825), who was born in Lichfield, Staffordshire in 1746.
It is thought the flintlock was passed to him by an ancestor or admirer, because of his links to Scotland.
Vyse had a long and successful career in the British army, beginning as a cornet in the 5th Dragoons on 13 February 1762.
He then became a colonel in the army 18 November 1791, a major-general on 3 October 1794 after service overseas rose to Commander of Forces in Scotland in 1805.
In 1804, he was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and became member of parliament for Beverly, the following year.
The pistol has been in the same family since the early 1960s. It was purchased as a gift for their great aunt, who came from Inverness and was a passionate Jacobite.
She was known to display the pistol to guests, regaling them with imaginative tales of the highland chief who carried the weapon through the Bonnie Prince Charlie’s campaigns, which she insisted was “the campaign to put the rightful King on his throne, and not a rebellion."
Her partner was an American diplomat and they both lived in London, but little else is known. It is being sold by her four descendants.
One of the relatives commented: “We don’t know where the pistol was purchased but research has shown that Vyse’s descendant, Sir Richard Howard-Vyse, also a famous general, died in 1962. It may be a coincidence, but the pistol was acquired by our family in the same year. We can’t be sure, but maybe the pistol was kept in the Vyse family until then.”
Antique Expert and Auctioneer Thomas Del Mar said: “In addition to be a long serving officer in the British army, who fought in Ireland and France, Richard Vyse (1746-1825) was a member of the Highland Society and elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh 1804.
“Such interests would have made this pistol of particular interest to him. The Culloden inscription, added in the 19th century, was perhaps commissioned by Vyse or his descendants, unfortunately no further context survives, and we can only speculate that family tradition placed the pistol at that battle.”
The pistol will go under the hammer at the Mr Del Mar’s Fine Antique Arms, Armour & Militaria sale on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Olympia Auctions, 25 Blythe Road, London W14.
