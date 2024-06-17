The Yorkshire-based theme park operator has put forward plans for a waterpark, 104 woodland lodges, two hotels, a monorail, and 372 parking spaces at the site.

But concerns have been raised over the "terrible impact" traffic in the local area and the proposed sale of ancient woodland to the developer.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “I’m grateful to the 94,000 people who have objected to these appalling plans. Loch Lomond is a special place for millions of us around the world.

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie called the plans appalling (Image: Archive)



"If these proposals are given the green light they would destroy a beautiful site on the banks and cause irreversible damage to the local environment. No wonder so many people are objecting to them.



“What Flamingo Land wants to do is completely inappropriate and totally out of step with what people want. It is one of Scotland’s most iconic landscapes and we must protect it from these plans."

Among those opposing the plans are local residents, Balloch and Haldane Community Council, the National Trust for Scotland, and the Woodland Trust.

It comes after the developers dropped previous plans in 2019 after a campaign involving Green MSP Ross Greer gathered what was then a record number of objections for a Scottish planning application.

The community campaign saw Flamingo Land scrap plans to build on ancient woodland at Drumkinnon Wood.

However, campaigners claim the revised proposals will still see development on a "huge scale" and traffic levels peaking at "one car every 14 seconds" on the busy A82.

Mr Harvie added: “I’d also like to thank my colleague Ross Greer and all of the local campaigners who have done so much to protect Loch Lomond and stand up for the communities who would be impacted by this mega-resort.”

In April 2024, West Dunbartonshire Council approved the Lomond Banks development. The final decision will be taken by Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority.

Flamingo Land has been contacted for comment.