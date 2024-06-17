The university’s rector – Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah – ran his campaign on fighting for divestment in weapons companies, winning 80% of the vote, and has told them that the provisional ruling from the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants leave them open to liability.

He said: “Morally and ethically ownership of shares in the arms manufacturers that have fuelled this genocide is indefensible, particularly for an educational institution.

READ MORE: An afternoon at the pro-Palestine student encampment at University of Edinburgh

“Legally, the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling and the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants leave Glasgow University exposed to a level of liability that is untenable.”

Protests have been ongoing from students and staff over the course of the year with students from the Glasgow Against Arms and Fossil Fuels movement occupied 11 Hetherington House for 15 days while the Student Representative Council also called on the university to ‘align its financial practices with its commitment to ethical responsibility and social justice, following an unwavering call from the student body’.

As well as all of that, the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians issued a formal warning to the Scottish Charity Regulator about the university’s ownership of shares in weapons companies and said they are at risk of being complicit in war crimes and therefore in danger of prosecution in the United Kingdom or elsewhere.

The University – for their part – have reiterated that they are were the first higher education institution to call for the immediate release of hostages and a ceasefire and remain one of the few who continue to do so.

A spokesperson for the university said: "The University of Glasgow was the first HE institution - and still one of only a few - to call for the immediate release of all hostages and a humanitarian ceasefire.

"Following a petition last semester, the University set up a working group chaired by a lay member of Court (the University’s governing body) to consider the issue of divestment in the defence sector and related matters.

"This group has reported to Court, which is expected to make an announcement this month.

"Working with institutions in the Middle East, we are actively considering what more we can do to support those affected by the conflict."