John Swinney will include a social tariff on energy, broadband and mobiles fans on the SNP manifesto that is released later this week.
The First Minister has confirmed the proposals will be released this week with those on low incomes, with disabilities and the elderly pay less on their bills with the party suggesting it will be cut in half.
Mr Swinney was in Stornaway speaking to the a crowd when he unveiled the SNP manifesto being published on Wednesday this week.
The proposal would be funded by a mixture of general taxation and “an obligation” the profits of energy companies, with the party claiming the cost would be about £7.8 billion for the present year.
The First Minister said that his party want to update entitlements “for the 21st century”.
“This community is wrestling with some of the highest levels of fuel poverty in our country, it is literally unbearable for people, despite the fact that this community is producing vast amounts of renewable energy,” the First Minister said.
“At the heart of our manifesto will be that commitment, that we will argue for a social tariff funded by general taxation and by the power companies which will reduce the costs for those who are vulnerable in our society and give them a material contribution to reducing the cost of living.”
But that should go further, he said.
“Today, none of us really can operate without connectivity, access to broadband, access to telecoms, so many public services are delivered by that mechanism as well.
“So we’re going to propose that the social tariff extends also to broadband and telecoms costs, so that people are liberated of the excessive burden and they’re able to access public services and their wider communication in society, because they have got a tariff that is appropriate for meeting their circumstances.”
Andrew Bartlett, the chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, welcomed the commitment.
“It is encouraging to see the need for a social energy tariff moving up the political agenda with just over two weeks until voters go to the polls,” he said.
“We believe it is the best way of fixing the UK’s broken energy market.
“In the wake of a winter which has once again seen millions of people struggling to afford to heat their homes, it is time for concrete action.”
