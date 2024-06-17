She has been a high-profile campaigner on women's and transgender issues and has long argued against self-identification.

In a statement on X on Friday, she said: “The constant trolling, spite and misrepresentation from certain people, having built up over a number of years and being pursued with a new vigour during this election, is now affecting my sense of security and wellbeing.

“The result is now that I feel unable to be focused on giving a clear presentation of the Labour Party’s manifesto commitments.”

The former EastEnders actor and Labour MEP commented on a social media post about Ms Duffield’s move: “Frit. Or lazy”.

After a backlash, Lord Cashman apologised though he did not mention her by name.

“I fully understand any complaints that will be sent to the Labour Party," he added.

The former Eastender actor is a founder of Stonewall and a patron of LGBT Labour.

He was an MEP for the West Midlands from 1999 to 2014 and was then made a peer.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting told Times Radio that Lord Cashman's criticism was "extremely unfair."

He added: "I was very concerned Rosie is not able to participate in hustings and is having to change the way she behaves because of abuse.

“That is wholly intolerable and unacceptable, as is the abuse Nigel Farage has had. I count Michael and Rosie as friends and this is exactly the kind of division I’ve been working really hard to try and work through and heal.”

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory Business Secretary and Equalities Minister, said: “I can’t imagine what it’s like being Rosie in a party where her own colleagues continually attack her, just for standing up for women.

“This is now about more than women’s rights, but how a party manages internal disagreement. Instead of healthy debate it’s intimidation and abuse. If this is what they do to their own, imagine what they will do to our country."