Wood Group has secured an $18 million contract to help support production at one of the world’s largest goldmines.
The Aberdeen-based engineering giant said it will support Newmont, the world’s biggest gold mining firm, to enhance the condition and performance of the Lihir gold mine in Papa New Guinea.
Wood will provide consulting and engineering services to support the safe and efficient processing of gold at various stages of the project life cycle, the company said. The Lihir mine, which is located on Niolam Island in the New Ireland Province, 900km from Port Moresby, employs around 5,100 people and produced 670 Koz of gold in 2023.
READ MORE: Troon hotel set for bumper summer as The Open comes to town
Jim Shaughnessy, president of minerals, metals and life sciences at Wood, said: “We have been working with Newmont for over 20 years and are proud to be selected to deliver the Lihir capital works programme.
“The minerals and metals continues to be a key market for Wood – this project lends itself well to our strong expertise in mineral processing and our steadfast commitment to sustainable mining. We’re looking forward to building on our strong relationship with Newmont as we continue to deliver world-class mineral processing projects.”
The contract is effective immediately, with the work being led by Wood’s Brisbane office in Queensland.
READ MORE: Is Scottish chef right about what hospitality needs?
Wood’s involvement in the Lihir project has come as it finds itself the subject of takeover interest from the Middle East. Earlier this month the company decided to engage with Dubai-based Sidara over a 230p per share offer for the firm after consulting shareholders. It previously rebuffed three approaches from Sidara, which directors said had undervalued the business. Sidara has until 5pm on July 3 to announce whether it intends to make a firm offer for Wood.
Against a backdrop of uncertainty over its ownership, Wood announced last week that it won a contract to provide engineering services on a flagship gas development in Iraq for TotalEnergies of France.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here