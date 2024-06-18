The party’s New Deal For Working people includes a commitment to bring in a “genuine living wage” which, unlike the minimum wage, will pay the same rate to workers of all ages.

However, the SNP has questioned Mr Sarwar’s commitment to young people, pointing to the party’s unwillingness to commit to reform of the two-child benefit cap.

The clash comes as the fight for Scotland heats up.

Labour says their Scottish manifesto will not just outline “the first steps of change that a UK Labour government would deliver for Scotland” but will also “look ahead to the change that a Scottish Labour government could implement after the 2026 Holyrood election.”

While many of the key pledges in the policy prospectus were unveiled last week in the UK-wide manifesto, the Scotland specific document will also set out “the changes Scottish Labour believe are needed” north of the border.

These include raising standards in Scottish education, reforms to careers advice, and apprenticeships, as well as improved access to specialist mental health support in local GPs and schools.

The party will also push for greater use of technology in Scotland’s NHS to “improve access to care, modernise services and ensure Scottish patients can access cutting edge treatments and procedures.”

Already announced key pledges include a ban on “exploitative zero hours contracts” and a new comprehensive mortgage guarantee scheme to support first time buyers.

Labour will also reaffirm their commitment to GB Energy, to be headquartered in Scotland “to attract investment into Scotland’s energy sector, supporting community ownership of new renewables and helping create 69,000 new jobs in clean energy industries.”

The party will also unveil an “ambition that every child, regardless of their background, should experience cultural activities with industrial support for Scotland’s creative industries.”

This will include “improved access to music and sport in schools and new consumer protections to crack down on ticket touts so the arts, culture, and sport are affordable for all.”

During his speech, Mr Sarwar will say: “This election is an opportunity to deliver change for everyone in Scotland right now.

“But this election is also about the next generation of Scots and the future we build for them.

“Giving them back hope and opportunity.

“Opportunities for their own future so that every young Scot can fill their true potential; and hope for Scotland’s future.”

The party boss will say his party “will look after young people from cradle to career.”

“Under the Tories, thousands are stuck in poverty pay – and under the SNP youth unemployment has risen, and opportunities have been taken away.

“I promise the young people of Scotland that this is not as good as it gets.”

Meanwhile, John Swinney has asked Mr Sarwar to demand Sir Keir Starmer “immediately change course” on the two-child benefit cap and “abandon this hated Tory policy.”

His comments come as new analysis by the IFS suggests the number of children affected by the limit will rise by 670,000 before the end of the next parliament.

The policy brought in by George Osborne means that households claiming child tax credit or universal credit are unable to claim for a third or subsequent child.

However, there is an exemption for families where a third child is the result of “non-consensual conception.”

Speaking during Sky News' Battle for No10 programme on Wednesday night, Sir Keir was asked why he would not get rid of the cap.

He said: "It's a difficult choice. We will have an anti child poverty strategy. Of course we will.

"But the easiest thing in the world is what Rishi Sunak is doing. [It] is to simply say you can have everything come unfunded commitments, unfunded promises.

"That's what got us into this problem in the first place. And working people are paying the price for higher bills and their mortgages.

"I'm not prepared to have a Labour government ever make that mistake."

Mr Swinney said: “If Labour’s manifesto is to be believed, they have the financial headroom to scrap this policy – that they are refusing to do so is clearly an attempt to talk tough on social security as they seek right-wing votes south of the border.

“Politics is about choices – and Labour is choosing to prioritise austerity over lifting thousands of children out of poverty. It is a completely indefensible political decision.

“Anas Sarwar also has a choice – he can choose doing the right thing for vulnerable children in Scotland, or doing what he is told by Keir Starmer. That is a decision that will speak volumes – and the people of Scotland will be watching.”

Scottish Labour’s manifesto launch comes as one senior Tory admitted that Sir Keir Starmer’s path to Number 10 looked unassailable.

Grant Shapps told Times Radio it was “possible to win the election” but that it was “not the most likely outcome."

Asked if a Tory victory is unlikely, he replied: “I think that’s the realistic position, isn’t it? I mean, I live in the real world. So, you know, let’s not try and pretend black is white.”

He was rebuked by Rishi Sunak who insisted the party was “on the right track.”

“There’s still two-and-a-half weeks to go in this election,” the Prime Minister said, “I’m fighting hard for every vote because I believe we can win.”