Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater said it was "obscene" that a "small number of very wealthy people are jetting around the globe in climate wrecking private jets."

“There is absolutely no justification for something so needless and destructive, not when the stakes are so high and the consequences are so severe."

READ MORE: Sir Keir Starmer defends taking private jet to Scotland

“By introducing a super tax on these flights we can cut the number of jets in our sky and ensure that those who are polluting our planet are paying for the damage they are doing," she added.

More than 10,000 private jets came and went from Scottish airports last year, Civil Aviation Authority figures showed.

A report by Transport & Environment, a European clean transport campaign organisation, said they were up to 14 times more polluting, per passenger, than commercial planes and 50 times more polluting than trains.