The wolf was the last apex predator to roam Scotland and the rest of Britain. Though the date of its final disappearance is debated, it outstayed the bear and the lynx, and left its mark on our culture.
The Herald is committed to covering the big issues around our relationship to land and nature, and wolf reintroduction remains a divisive issue; the wolf an icon of biodiversity loss, even though its extirpation from these isles began over 1000 years ago.
Of all the mooted species reintroductions to Scotland, the wolf rouses the most passion and anger. There are reasons feelings run so high. The wolf feels familiar; like an old, but dangerous friend; recognisable in our place names, our heraldry, our historic tales. . Once relatively common in Scotland, England and Wales, the story of how it was hunted and persecuted, has been told by Derek Gow in his book, Hunt for The Shadow Wolf.
READ HERE:
- Demonised, tortured, extirpated - is it time to bring the wolf back?
- 'Reintroducing lynx, wolves or bears unacceptable to farmer '
Other species have been introduced, and still others proposed. Scotland: The Big Picture, for instance, currently has a campaign for the reintroduction of the lynx. But the wolf has a different meaning and evokes much stronger feelings, both positive and negative than many other animals.
The political position in both Scotland and England has been that there will be no return. Five years go, Fergus Ewing swore the large predators would be reintroduced over his dead body. Farmers, who stand to lose most from the arrival of the wolf, argue strongly against their reintroduction.
They point to tensions in other parts of Europe where the wolf is expanding, and farmers and hunters are advocating for greater controls and stronger culls, due to rising livestock losses and growing wolf populations.
The range and numbers of these wolves are mapped here:
Views are divided over the wolf, both in Scotland and across Europe. Some still see it as a dangerous predator to be kept from these shores; others as a missing link in our ecosystems. Often, both here and in the rest of Europe, pro and against wolf views fall along lines of left and right, or urban and rural - but not always.
We are, in the UK, close to alone in being wolfless. Almost all countries in Europe have seen its return, even if, in cases like Belgium, in small numbers. The species is present in all EU Member States except Ireland, Cyprus and Malta, as well as across Scandinavia. The number of wolves across the EU in 2023 is estimated to be 20,300. This map shows where they are and how they are protected or controlled.
There is a reason we have no wolves, in spite of reintroduction proposals like those of Alladale Wilderness Reserve owner, Paul Lister. We are an island, and, as Derek Gow points out, the wolf stands no chance of arriving here on its own. If we want wolves, we are going to have to go and get them. Which begs the question, do we want to?
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel