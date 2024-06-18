The agent said the store has "an excellent trading position within the busy Caithness town of Wick".



Purchased in 2011 and expanded in 2019, the business "benefits from a fantastic reputation locally for both exceptional customer service and for the impressive product range offered".

Mr Fraser said: "Many of these products are simply not found anywhere else in the town, so the business is seen as an important service for the local region.

"Goods and services sold include key cutting, picture framing, cleaning products, nails and screws, garden tools, mouse traps, watch batteries and many more household items."

READ MORE:

Jewellery giant launches its largest Scottish store

Global sports brand to transform flagship Glasgow store

Luxury retailer moves into 7,000 sq ft unit in Glasgow

He added: "The business is reluctantly being placed up for sale due to the retirement plans of the owner.

"The business has lots of further development potential and could benefit from modernisation in terms of digital marketing and social media advertising."

The agent also said: "It does, however, benefit from a modern and functional website which allows customers to click and collect or order for delivery.

"The opportunity is a well-established and highly regarded local business which would make a fantastic lifestyle business for a first business or even an experienced operator who is looking to relocate to the area or add to a group model."

The agent said the business has been "consistently profitable".

"A suitable handover period is available for the right candidate. Our client operates the business with the help of one full-time member of staff. The business trading hours are 10-4 Monday through Saturday."



The Business Partnership said the freehold is offered at £225,000.