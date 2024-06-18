Scotland’s First Minister has challenged Scottish Labour to stand up to Sir Keir Starmer in demanding an end to the two-child benefit cap.
John Swinney has said the 2017 policy, which restricts child tax and universal credits to the first two children in the majority of households, was politically “indefensible”.
It also comes with an associated rape clause which allows women who conceived a subsequent child through coercion or abuse to apply for an exemption.
Pressure has been mounting on Sir Keir to scrap the cap after the party’s manifesto included a desire to reduce child poverty but failed to mention the specific policy.
Anas Sarwar has said his Scottish Labour party backed scrapping the limit but now faces additional calls to convince his UK party to take the same approach.
READ MORE: Anas Sarwar promises pay hike for 40,000 young Scots as he eyes up 2026 election
It comes as Mr Sarwar sets out his party’s manifesto on Tuesday amid warnings from the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) that the number of children impacted by the cap will rise to about 670,000 in the next five years, while 250,000 will be affected next year.
Appealing to Mr Sarwar, SNP leader Mr Swinney said: “If Labour’s manifesto is to be believed, they have the financial headroom to scrap this policy – that they are refusing to do so is clearly an attempt to talk tough on social security as they seek right-wing votes south of the border.
“Politics is about choices – and Labour is choosing to prioritise austerity over lifting thousands of children out of poverty. It is a completely indefensible political decision.
“Anas Sarwar also has a choice – he can choose doing the right thing for vulnerable children in Scotland, or doing what he is told by Keir Starmer. That is a decision that will speak volumes – and the people of Scotland will be watching.”
READ MORE: Forbes blasts Labour and Tories on immigration for 'actively harming' economy
He added: “That Labour under Keir Starmer intend to continue with this Tory policy makes clear just how far removed they are from Scotland’s values.
“I am calling on Anas Sarwar and Labour in Scotland to join with me in demanding that Keir Starmer immediately change course and abandon this hated Tory policy.”
Scottish Labour social justice spokesperson Paul O’Kane said: “Tackling child poverty has been part of Labour’s mission from day one – as our record in government makes clear.
“But right across Scotland, children have been let down by the toxic combination of two bad governments.
“The Tory government in Westminster has shown how little it cares about Scotland’s kids, but the SNP is also trying to deflect blame.
“John Swinney, Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon have all broken promises, having presided over virtually static rates for children in poverty.
“A UK Labour government with Scottish MPs at its heart will tackle poverty at its root by making work pay, cutting bills, growing our economy, supporting affordable housing and reviewing Universal Credit.
“Scotland’s young people deserve a better future.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel