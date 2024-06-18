Police found one man with injuries, who was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said "additional patrols” will be put in place while officers carry out enquiries.

Baldovan Crescent (Image: Google)

A statement by Police Scotland said: “Around 5pm on Monday, 17 June, 2024, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving a group of men with weapons in Baldovan Crescent, Glasgow.

It added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2569 of Monday, 17 June, 2024. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”