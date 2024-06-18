Scotland fans in Cologne will not be able to visit the fan zones in the city on Tuesday as severe weather hits North Rhine-Westphalia.
Steve Clarke's side take on Switzerland in their second match of Euro 2024 on Wednesday, with thousands of fans gathered in the city to cheer them on.
Two fan zones have been created in Cologne for the tournament, but with severe weather predicted they will not be open on Tuesday.
The German weather service Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD) said severe thunderstorms are to be expected, with hail, heavy gusts of wind and heavy rain and even the possibility of tornadoes.
Cologne city officials said on social media: "Cologne, it's going to be uncomfortable, the German Weather Service (DWD) has predicted severe weather, heavy thunderstorms and storms for today, Tuesday. Therefore, we have to cancel all events for today! We hope that we can celebrate together again tomorrow, Wednesday! Take care of yourselves!"
Köln, es wird ungemütlich, für den heutigen Dienstag hat der Deutsche Wetterdienst (DWD) Unwetter, schwere Gewitter und Sturm vorhergesagt. Daher müssen wir alle Events für heute absagen! Wir hoffen, dass wir am morgigen Mittwoch wieder gemeinsam feiern können!Passt auf euch auf! pic.twitter.com/HhfdoCLVol— Stadt Köln (@Koeln) June 18, 2024
A DWD spokesperson said: "We have an air mass with a high potential for severe weather."
Rain is also expected in the region on Wednesday, but the weather is not forecast to be severe and as things stand fan zones will re-open and Scotland's match will go ahead as planned.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here