Scotland fans in Cologne will not be able to visit the fan zones in the city on Tuesday as severe weather hits North Rhine-Westphalia.

Steve Clarke's side take on Switzerland in their second match of Euro 2024 on Wednesday, with thousands of fans gathered in the city to cheer them on.

Two fan zones have been created in Cologne for the tournament, but with severe weather predicted they will not be open on Tuesday.

The German weather service Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD) said severe thunderstorms are to be expected, with hail, heavy gusts of wind and heavy rain and even the possibility of tornadoes.

Cologne city officials said on social media: "Cologne, it's going to be uncomfortable, the German Weather Service (DWD) has predicted severe weather, heavy thunderstorms and storms for today, Tuesday. Therefore, we have to cancel all events for today! We hope that we can celebrate together again tomorrow, Wednesday! Take care of yourselves!"

A DWD spokesperson said: "We have an air mass with a high potential for severe weather."

Rain is also expected in the region on Wednesday, but the weather is not forecast to be severe and as things stand fan zones will re-open and Scotland's match will go ahead as planned.