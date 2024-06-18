Two fan zones have been created in Cologne for the tournament, but with severe weather predicted they will not be open on Tuesday.

The German weather service Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD) said severe thunderstorms are to be expected, with hail, heavy gusts of wind and heavy rain and even the possibility of tornadoes.

Cologne city officials said on social media: "Cologne, it's going to be uncomfortable, the German Weather Service (DWD) has predicted severe weather, heavy thunderstorms and storms for today, Tuesday. Therefore, we have to cancel all events for today! We hope that we can celebrate together again tomorrow, Wednesday! Take care of yourselves!"

Köln, es wird ungemütlich, für den heutigen Dienstag hat der Deutsche Wetterdienst (DWD) Unwetter, schwere Gewitter und Sturm vorhergesagt. Daher müssen wir alle Events für heute absagen! Wir hoffen, dass wir am morgigen Mittwoch wieder gemeinsam feiern können!Passt auf euch auf! pic.twitter.com/HhfdoCLVol — Stadt Köln (@Koeln) June 18, 2024

A DWD spokesperson said: "We have an air mass with a high potential for severe weather."

Rain is also expected in the region on Wednesday, but the weather is not forecast to be severe and as things stand fan zones will re-open and Scotland's match will go ahead as planned.