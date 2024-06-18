A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a road crash in Moray.
The crash, which involved a white Renault Trafic van, happened on the A941 Fogwatt to Elgin road near Longmorn at around 7.55pm on Monday.
Police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men aged 27 and 38 who were passengers in the van were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where their condition is described as serious but stable.
READ MORE: Woman dies and four people seriously injured in Highlands crash
Officers are appealing for information about the incident.
Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and all those involved and I would like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch if you can assist.
READ MORE: 75-year-old driver dies in A816 Lochgilphead crash
“If you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3387 of June 17.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here