Roddy Dunlop KC, the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates is representing Biffa.

The firm bought around 200 new trucks and had started recruiting staff when the then circular economy minister Lorna Slater announced a two-and-a-half-year delay to the scheme.

According to the Sunday Mail, the company had relied on personal assurances from the Green MSP as a reason to invest £55million in vehicles and equipment to prepare for the DRS.

When the DRS collapsed, Ms Slater blamed the UK Government after ministers in Whitehall made clear the Scottish Government would only be given the necessary exemption to the UK Internal Market Act if they made substantial changes.

This included removing glass from the scheme, standardised labelling and the same deposit charge across the UK.

Ms Slater said the lack of detail around conditions laid down by Whitehall, including not knowing what that deposit charge would need to be, meant the scheme could not go ahead as planned.

However, Circularity Scotland (CSL), the industry-led body behind the DRS, insisted that the scheme could have complied with the UK Government's demands.

The delay prompted financial backers to abandon the industry-led body forcing it to call in administrators.

Biffa was appointed to collect all the recycled containers across Scotland on a 10-year deal, with the firm expecting to make more than £100million profit.

Reports suggest Biffa may also seek compensation for lost profits.

Scottish Lib Dem climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur said: "If this legal bid succeeds, Lorna Slater will have been the most expensive MSP in the history of the Scottish Government.

"Businesses were caught in the middle of a spat between two governments, strung along, incurring costs and left to navigate the uncertainty.

"Deposit return schemes have operated successfully around the world. There is no reason why Scotland should be any different."

A spokesperson for Biffa said: “Biffa was selected by Circularity Scotland Limited as the logistics partner for the delivery of the Scottish deposit return scheme and invested significant sums to support its timely and successful implementation.

“This was done in good faith and on the expectation and understanding that the delivery of the scheme had been mandated by the Scottish Government.

“Having carefully reviewed our position with our advisors, we can confirm that we are taking legal action to seek appropriate compensation for the losses Biffa has incurred.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government cannot comment on ongoing litigation.”