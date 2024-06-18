It moved from 93.5% to 92.8% in 2022/23 but the biggest gap comes in the differentials from richest backgrounds to the poorest.

According to the figures, 88.9% of people from the most deprived areas of Scotland were in so-called 'positive destinations' while it 96.4% from the most affluent areas of the country, a gap of 7.5%.

READ MORE: SNP accused of bias against Scotland's poorest college kids

In the year before, the gap was 7% – when 89.7% of those from the poorest areas reported being in a positive destination compared to 96.7% of their more affluent counterparts.

Those from the least well-off areas were also more likely to be unemployed and looking for work, at 6.7%, compared to 1.7% of those who were more wealthy.

Overall, the highest proportion of school leavers in 22/23 went on to university, with 37.1% in higher education, followed by 31.2% in employment and 21.2% attending college.

The proportion who were unemployed and seeking work also increased year-on-year from 3.4% to 3.7%, as did the proportion unemployed and not looking for a job – from 2.4% to 2.6%.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.