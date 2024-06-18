He also denied he and Sir Keir Starmer disagree over the two child benefit cap.

Launching his party’s manifesto for next month’s general election, the MSPs said he was against the welfare limit brought in by the Tories.

“We were right to oppose the two-child limit, we were right to vote against the two-child limit.”

But he added: “The honest reality is after 14 years of Tory economic carnage, we will not be able to do everything we want to do as fast as we want to do.”

In a speech to candidates, activists and journalists at Murrayfield, Mr Sarwar said this campaign was as much about the 2026 Holyrood election as it was about the vote on 4 July.

“The manifesto we have published today of course reflects much of what the UK Labour manifesto outlined last week, demonstrating what a UK Labour government will deliver in office.

“But we know change for Scotland is a two-stage process, it begins in just 17 days when we can finally get rid of this lying, corrupt, incompetent Tory Government – but that is just the start.

“In 2026, we need a change of direction at Holyrood as much as we need one at Westminster today.”

“The SNP has failed the people of Scotland – breaking our NHS, ruining our once world-leading education system, and tarnishing our politics by wasting and misusing your money.”



While much of what was in the Scottish manifesto was similar to the UK party’s policy document published last Thursday, it did include a number of promises Labour would seek to implement if they form the next Scottish Government.

These included vows on implementing ‘Milly’s Law’ named after Milly Main a ten-year-old girl who died during cancer treatment after contracting an infection found in water at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

That would see an independent public advocate to can act on behalf of bereaved families and has the authority to investigate incidents to establish the truth.

There were also promises on tackling anti-social behaviour, reforming the planning system, and measures on business rates and education.

The manifesto promises that a UK Labour Government will not increase taxes on working people and will not increase National Insurance, VAT or the basic, higher or additional rates of Income Tax across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

With income tax being devolved, Mr Sarwar was asked if he would do the same commitment if he became first minister.

He replied: “Yes.”

Mr Sarwar faced a number of questions on the two child cap, the policy introduced by George Osborne that means households claiming child tax credit or universal credit are unable to claim for a third or subsequent child born after 6 April 2017.

It has been a difficult issue for the party.

Gordon Brown has criticised it, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has called it "obscene".

Scottish Labour has also made their opposition to the cap known, with Mr Sarwar previously describing it as "heinous."

However, Sir Keir has refused to commit to scrapping it, saying he cannot promise any spending without first growing the economy.

Asked if he was trying to change Sir Keir’s mind on abolishing the limit, Mr Sarwar said there was no disagreement.

“Right across the UK, we voted against the two child limit. We continue to oppose the two child limit. We all want to see it go.

"But we have to recognise the economic circumstances we currently find ourselves in.

"So I honestly believe we're pushing at an open door rather than trying to be frustrated by our colleagues across the UK."

“I think it's always better actually to be upfront, honest with the country to say we're only making promises and this document that we know we can keep and we're only making spending commitments that we know can afford right now," he added.

Sir Keir also addressed the cap on Tuesday morning, while taking part in a phone-in on LBC.

“We’ve taken the careful approach of saying every single thing that we’re putting in our manifesto is fully costed and fully funded, and we’re going to say before the election the things that we can’t afford to do because of the damage to our economy.

“This is a tough one. I know how strongly Gordon Brown feels about it and I know why he feels strongly about it. But I think one of the problems in politics is before an election people say ‘I’m going to do A, B and C’ and then after the election they don’t do it.

“I want to take a different approach and be honest with people and look them in the eye and say ’before you vote, I’m going to tell you some of the things I can’t do.”

The SNP's candidate for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh, Tommy Sheppard said despite the branding on their manifesto cover, Labour offered "no real change at all."

He added: "This copy-paste job reminds us of how little influence the branch office has, because even when it differs from the version produced by their London bosses’, we know Scottish Labour MPs will always take their marching orders from whips in Westminster.

“With the Tories finished and Sir Keir Starmer on his way to Downing Street, there is another choice for Scotland in this election.

"Only the SNP will stand up for our return to the EU, an end to the two-child cap which keeps millions of children in poverty, for our energy industry, and against the £18 billion of public sector cuts Labour have signed up to."