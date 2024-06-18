The MCR Pathways programme supports vulnerable young people, such as those with experience of the care system, by matching them with a mentor. It has been credited with boosting attendance and attainment rates and helping more young people into employment, education or training after leaving school.

In February, The Herald reported that the programme was to be cut as a result of the SNP-Green budget deal at Glasgow City Council. The decision led to an outcry from teachers, parents groups, mentoring volunteers and service users, but neither the SNP nor the Greens would comment at the time.

The issue was referred to a cross-party oversight group, and the City Treasurer, Ricky Bell, said in May that he was “extremely confident” that the service would be saved.

Documents now released in advance of a full council vote this week outline the scale of the final proposed cuts to the programme. The report is in the name of Christina Cannon, the council’s Education, Skills and Early Years Convener.

Five options were presented to the cross party group, but members did not agree on which should be taken to a vote at full council, so the administration decided to push ahead with option 4 as the “preferred model of delivery.”

Until now, schools were allocated one full time co-ordinator to oversee the programme, but proposals now published by the council state that this will be cut in half to “provide a baseline 0.5 fte (or less depending on need) Pathways Coordinator posts to all schools”. Individual schools will be able to increase this allocation, but only by redirecting anti-poverty funding provided by the Scottish government, known as Pupil Equity Funding.

The council documents admits that schools who are “unable to fund extra would have their Pathways Coordinator shared between two schools”. The documents also confirm that some schools will not be able to secure additional support “since they have already fully allocated PEF.”

A screenshot of council documents showing the Potential Options for Reform of MCR Pathways provision. (Image: Glasgow City Council / The Herald)

Pupil Equity Funding is allocated to school based on the number of pupils in receipt of free school meals. Government guidance states that it should be used “to deliver activities, approaches or resources which are clearly additional to universal local improvement plans.”

The Herald can also reveal that councillors will be asked to back the reductions despite the fact that an Equality Impact Assessment has not yet been carried out, meaning that the impact of the cuts on vulnerable young people has not been fully assessed.

Outlining the ‘equality impacts’ of the proposed cuts to the programme, the document states:

“The impact of the proposals are positive in that they maintain a mentoring service to care experienced and vulnerable young people. A full EQIA will be carried out.”

Leanne McGuire, chair of the Glasgow City Parents Group, hit out at the council's latest plans:

"The council’s decision to reduce overall budgets while requiring schools to use Pupil Equity Funding (PEF) to support MCR Coordinator roles is a double blow.

“This pits essential services against each other, straining already tight resources. Schools are now expected to cover costs for services that were previously funded, which puts additional pressure on staff.

“MCR Coordinators are crucial for mentoring relationships in schools, and it's concerning that these roles will be on reduced hours and not as readily available as they currently are in schools. The support they provide to mentees and mentors is vital, and this decision suggests a lack of understanding of the complexities involved. We cannot continue to ask school staff and teachers to do more with less.

“While schools will strive to minimise the impact on students, our concern is that this sets a dangerous precedent for the future of education in Glasgow."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Labour group on Glasgow City Council said:

"Labour group are hugely disappointed to see Option4 coming through for approval. Our representatives on the political oversight group did not agree to this.

"We will be tabling an amendment on Thursday. Fundamentally how can we approve a paper with no Equality Impact Assessment, especially when those impacted as our city's children?"

Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government have been approached for comment.