Artist Georgia McMaster’s exhibition at Srathearn Gallery showcases lifelike, but also slightly ethereal, paintings of wildlife.

https://www.strathearn-gallery.com

The Summer Show

29 June-1 September. Entry free. Annan Gallery, 164 Woodlands Road, Glasgow, G3 6LL.

Annan Gallery’s annual summer show returns with a huge variety of paintings from a great selection of artists. The gallery will continue to add artworks to the show as they receive them from the artists so keep an eye out for new works.

https://annanart.com/

Striking work from Alison Cowan (Image: free)

Alison Cowan Solo Exhibition

22-23 June. Entry free. Annan Gallery, 164 Woodlands Road, Glasgow, G3 6LL.

Alison Cowan returns to Annan Gallery for an exhibition of new work. The artist is well-known for her use of bold colour and heavy texture to create paintings that are bright, dramatic and always command the attention from anyone visiting the gallery.

https://annanart.com/

Space Shuffle

28 June-15 September. Entry free. Collective, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, EH7 5AA.

In their 40th year, Collective is welcoming back renowned Scottish artist Moyna Flannigan to present an exhibition of new work. The artist has become known for her paintings that focus on women. Her inspiration is drawn from myth, art history and pop culture creating work which interweaves visual memories and experiences.

https://www.collective-edinburgh.art/

Summer Selection

22 June-31 August. Entry free. Gerber Fine Art & Compass Gallery, 178 West Regent Street, Glasgow, G2 4RL.

Established in 1986, the gallery is an intimate Glasgow city centre space for art enthusiasts, collectors and first-time buyers to browse through an exciting collection of paintings, drawings, prints and sculpture from prominent 19th-21st century British artists.

http://www.gerberfineart.co.uk/

The Caged Bird’s Song

28 June-5 October. Entry from £13.20. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.

Chris Ofili’s major tapestry, created with Dovecot Studios, is on display in the studio where it was created. Experience how the colour, myths and magic of the artist’s watercolour design are transformed into a large format tapestry that took Dovecot’s master weaves over three years to create.

https://dovecotstudios.com/

Alberta Whittle (Image: free)

Under the skin of the ocean, the thing urges us up wild

22 June-25 August. Entry free. Mount Stuart, Bute, PA20 9LR.

Inspired by the history and landscapes of Mount Stuart House, the island of Bute and the Clyde, Alberta Whittle presents an immersive installation that considers ideas connected to ancestral roots of empire will reveal itself across the site of Mount Stuart.

https://www.mountstuart.com/

In Fluid Dreams

22-23 June. Entry free. New Glasgow Society, 1307 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8TL.

A brand new exhibition from Holly Tate explores the fluidity between the unconscious and the force of personal intensity and represents it through imagery of the otherworldly. Discover the fascinating artworks that balance the otherworldly and the madcap.

https://www.instagram.com/godzillasgirlfiend

380th Anniversary Exhibition

22 June-8 August. Entry free. Auld Kirk Museum, Kirkintilloch, G66 1HN.

Travel through time and explore the history of one of East Dunbartonshire’s most iconic buildings, the Auld Kirk Museum. Marking the 380th anniversary of the building, discover photographs and information on the museum’s past as well as objects that have been in its collection the longest.

https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk

Exhibition: The Stories We Are

25-29 June. Entry free. The Glasgow School of Art, Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RF.

This exhibition blends visual art, audio recordings, videos and text all created by adults in Glasgow. Bringing together the work of participants that explore the theme of identity, discover how different people have interpreted the idea through various mediums.

https://www.villagestorytelling.org.uk/