Mr Farage had demanded a spot on the BBC’s main four-way leaders’ debate panel, which Fiona Bruce will host this Thursday.

READ MORE: BRIAN TAYLOR: Could Nigel Farage do a Dundee United?

On Tuesday. the broadcaster announced they were adding an additional programme as it was “clear from across a broad range of opinion polls that the support for Reform UK has been growing”.

Mr Farage said he was “pleased” the BBC had acknowledged the rising support for his party.

I am pleased that the BBC acknowledge that support for Reform UK has been growing in this election.



We must now be included in the head-to-head debate with Sunak and Starmer on June 26th. https://t.co/c4icGbiomo — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 18, 2024

However, he said he should also be included in the head-to-head debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer on June 26.

The SNP’s Europe and EU Accession spokesperson Alyn Smith said the BBC should now schedule a special leaders debate on Brexit.

“Figures like Farage, and his fellow Brexit supporters, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, have to be taken to task on the damage they’ve inflicted by supporting the hardest possible form of Brexit - the public broadcaster can’t let them off the hook.

“The SNP is the only party in this campaign promising a full return to the European Union, and an end to the austerity and economic harm Westminster’s damaging Brexit has caused.”

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf: Islamophobia now in mainstream of UK politics

A statement from the public broadcaster said: “The BBC has been keeping its programme schedules under review during the General Election campaign.

“This added [Question Time] programme, and the changed peak-time scheduling slot for the Panorama interview, reflects the fact that it is clear from across a broad range of opinion polls that the support for Reform UK has been growing.

“As a public service broadcaster the BBC recognises that the policies and proposals of the party deserve scrutiny at a time convenient for mass audiences.

“In the interests of fairness we have offered the same scheduling opportunity to the Green Party.”

Meanwhile, Reform UK is considering suing a firm it contracted to vet candidates.

The party has been hit by a series of revelations about the online activities of some of its would-be MPs, from links to a British fascist leader to suggestions the UK should have remained neutral in the fight against the Nazis and admiration of Hitler’s “brilliant” ability to inspire action.

Reform said it is consulting lawyers after paying Vetting.com £144,000 to scrutinise more than 400 of its candidates in April.

The company said its working assumption had been that it would have had the summer to complete the work.

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the General Election for July 4.

Mr Farage told LBC Radio: “Have we had trouble with one or two candidates? Yes, we have.

“We paid a large sum of money to a well-known vetting company, and they didn’t do the work.

“We have been stitched up politically, and that’s given us problems. And I accept that and I’m sorry for that.”

He dismissed as “utter nonsense” questions about candidate Jack Aaron, who is standing against Defence Secretary Grant Shapps in Welwyn Hatfield, over comments about Hitler’s personality traits.

Mr Aaron said in a social media post in 2022 that Hitler “was basically incoherent in his writing and rationale” but was “brilliant” at using specific personality traits “to inspire people into action”.

Asked about the suggestion that Mr Aaron thought Hitler was “brilliant”, Mr Farage said: “This is utter nonsense. It’s rather like… if you asked me, you know, was Hitler a good public speaker? And I say yes – suddenly I’m a supporter.

“This is nonsense.”

Mr Aaron told The Times: “Yes, Hitler was as brilliant as he was utter evil. How is that controversial to say, given that he was able to turn the Germans to such destructive acts, including killing many members of my own family?

“I strongly believe, as a psychologist, in separating intelligence and talent from morality, so that we can adequately diagnose problems and help people.”

The Times also reported that Queen’s Park and Maida Vale candidate Angela Carter-Begbie questioned the King’s loyalty to Britain, claiming he is “under the WEF” – a reference to the World Economic Forum, which hosts the annual Davos meeting for global leaders and businesses.

She is reported to have said it is “about time King Charles show where he truly lye (sic)”, adding that she is “not a fan”.

Vetting.Com is co-owned by Colin Bloom, who was a faith adviser in Boris Johnson’s No 10, but the firm insisted it is “politically neutral”.

Mr Farage said: “This is an establishment stitch-up. The owner of the vetting company has deep links to the Tory Party and they have some serious questions to answer.”

A spokesman for Vetting.com said: “Some months ago, we approached all the major UK political parties offering our automated background screening services. We were delighted to be asked to help Reform.

“Everyone’s working assumption was that the election would be in the autumn, giving us the summer to complete this work.

“Given the explicit need for candidate consent, as well as our systems needing basic personal data like dates of birth, our automated software was not able to process Reform’s candidates with the data that was provided when it was provided.

“We do not intend to litigate this in public, and we send Reform our best wishes as they shake up the UK political landscape.

“Mr Bloom has not had anything to do with the UK Conservative Party since 2022 and remains politically neutral.”