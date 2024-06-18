The new outlets will be operated by Airport Retail Enterprises (ARE) and it’s their first move into the Scottish aviation market. It follows the reopening of Starbucks to Edinburgh Airport and continues a refresh of the retail area as part of their bid to improve services for customers travelling.

Icons is a new bar that will open up and will pay tribute to legends of Scottish sport as well as those from around the world.

Pizza Express is a well-known high street brand and will move into a new space while Seoul Kitchen will be opening up their first Scottish venue at all.

The Korean restaurant serves fried chicken, gourmet burgers and rice bowls and it’s the first time they will have a franchise in Scotland or in any airport.

And Gail Taylor, the chief commercial officer (non aero), said: “Enjoying a meal or toasting a special occasion is the perfect way to start off that trip or holiday for many of our passengers and it’s important we offer them as much choice as possible.

“Welcoming new names and new possibilities to our passengers is something we are always keen to do and bringing PizzaExpress, Icons and Seoul Bird to Edinburgh Airport is exciting for all of us. Work will begin later this year with the new outlets opening in 2025.

“We’re always looking to make improvements where we can, and we have a number of other exciting announcements to make in the months ahead as we continue to cater for our passengers.”

Director of ARE, John Butts, added: “We are thrilled to be entering the Scottish market with these exciting food and beverage opportunities at Edinburgh Airport. We have two fantastic brand partners in PizzaExpress and Seoul Bird and are very proud to unveil our very own sports bar concept in Icons. This development is another major milestone in the growth of ARE in the UK market.”