Anas Sarwar has rejected claims Labour’s plan to add VAT to school fees will lead to state schools becoming overrun with pupils whose parents can no longer afford to privately educate their children.
He also accused campaigners against the policy of “game playing” after reports aggrieved mums and dads in Edinburgh were signing up their children for the local comprehensives, even if they did not intend to take up the place.
The party believes the change could raise an extra £1.7bn for the Treasury, with £150m in consequentials coming to Scotland.
READ MORE: Anas Sarwar's old school criticises Labour plan to add vat to fees
Polls suggest the plan is popular, with the most recent YouGov survey suggesting 55% of voters believe private schools should lose their tax exemptions.
But the push has infuriated parents who send their children to fee-paying establishments.
The situation is keenly felt in the capital, with between 25% - 30% of children being privately educated.
George Watson’s College in Edinburgh, the largest private school in Scotland, has already warned parents it will put fees up by 9% next year - from £15,951 ro £17,388 - to cope with “current and future financial pressures”.
The Scottish Council of Independent Schools believes that the introduction of VAT will shrink the fee-paying sector by 13% and could mean 1,000 pupils relying on the state.
A number of schools in Edinburgh are already near capacity.
READ MORE: Fact check: VAT on private school fees unlikely to increase state class sizes
Asked about the policy during Scottish Labour’s manifesto launch, Mr Sarwar pointed to falling teacher numbers and classroom violence as he said schools needed the money to be raised from the ending the tax break.
“You’ve got teachers in the middle of a cost of living crisis, having to spend their own money on resources. The number of pupils that need assistance support needs has gone through the roof and at the same time the number of ASN teachers has fallen under the SNP's watch.
“And that's why we think it's perfectly rational and fair to remove that VAT exemption of private schools. So we can give that immediate injection into our state schools.
“But one of the things that's often said is that parents have aspirations for their children and that's why they send them to private school.
“Actually, every single parent has aspiration for their children.
“Every child deserves a quality education and we think it's a fair step to take to remove those exemptions so we can put more money into our state schools and support young people across the country.”
Asked about parents registering their children at state schools even if they were not going to send them, Mr Sarwar said: “I think we need to be much more mature and grown up about that.
“I don't think we should play games in terms of trying to game the system.
“We've already made clear that the removal of the VAT exemption to private schools is the difficult choice we've had to make because we recognise we need an injection of money to go into our state schools to take on the harsh challenges.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here